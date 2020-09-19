Sony and Microsoft are revisiting the importance of boot lines

We are about to enter a strange change for the next gen consoles that we have never seen before. After months of fragmented online speculation over the COVID-19 era, we have an idea of ​​what to expect from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S release and their respective release lines. On the surface, the consoles have all the traditional engines of the new video game hardware – fast performance, detailed graphics and great, great games. Sony and Microsoft have maintained a perspective-thinking approach that combines the promise of the next gen. However, what is different about the upcoming release of the two consoles is that Sony and Microsoft are better updating the expectations for the release window of the new hardware.

What is refreshing and less stressful for me about this upcoming generation is that I know we will get plenty of games as we continue to have access to my existing games from current and past generations. Historically, new consoles have been relaunched for existing fans, while for newcomers it is a new beginning. Entering the next-gen, it basically offers dedicated games, a new infrastructure and a new era of features and innovations that present each console with many improvements over its predecessors. This change should be expected with the new hardware, and because of this gap, I tend to keep my old consoles close if I want to play some games that are not accessible on the new hardware.

This split can often be decisive when facing consoles, and this is especially noticeable in the early stages of new hardware. Truth be told, when I first bought my PS4, there were some regrets in what I bought. In the immediate months since it was introduced, the only game I have ever been immersed in is Infamous: Second Son and Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeros. So far, based on news from both Sony and Microsoft, the release of the new hardware seems to address this rudeness that often comes from initially accepting new hardware. Instead of expecting the usual annoyance and embarrassment of having a new console that doesn’t play much in the beginning, I’m more interested in buying a new console than I expected.

What we’ve seen with the PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox consoles is that players hold a huge stake in retaining access to the past. This current generation often emphasizes the importance of having a digital library and the need for players to move away from the physical media and retain access to the games they have purchased. Of course, backwards compatibility is not a new thing. The original 60GB PS3 provided full backwards compatibility with the PS1 and PS2 discs, a feature later measured with newer models. The Nintendo Wii has received significant acclaim for its past compatibility with the GameCube and for providing ways to play classic games via its virtual console store. But what differentiates the upcoming era is that more emphasis is placed on having legacy games as part of your release lineup for the next-generation.

Having new hardware can bring away the feeling of emptiness while having new hardware, as access to older or more recent games becomes more important in a day, and what you really want will still be a generation behind or in the distant future. PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said in an interview with the Washington Post “99 percent” PlayStation 4 games will run on the PS5. In contrast, the Xbox Series X continues with its aggressive and comprehensive approach to accessing different generations of Xbox games, and this reassures me about the next gen. It’s similar to trading for me instead of feeling like investing in a console, which will eventually get a huge library of games.

If anything, the best comparison I can make is the Apple-style approach to the lineup of iPhones and iPods. Instead of feeling like I’m putting off years of games and experience, I find a better and more efficient way to play some of my old favorites. I have spent many hours on Bloodburn and God of War, and there is something very exciting about the idea of ​​re-running them with PS5’s faster processor and solid-state drive, which is expected to enhance the experience of older games in some respects. Since it’s available in the beginning, it’s going to make me feel less like I’m going to be caught in the middle for two generations, and I’m going to get the latest hardware to play consistently from both of them. Library and new games.

In the case of Microsoft, the company has access to the game and access to your existing library in a number of ways. Initially, it upgraded to the very successful GamePass program, which is one of the killer apps for Xbox One and PC users. With an extensive list of games to play from its complete subscription service, not only is it a great way to revisit some old favorites, but also play games you have missed for years. You have the Smart Delivery feature, which allows you to play newer games on both Dirt 5, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the Xbox One and Series X / S. While the Xbox Series X does not have some significant exceptions during its launch window, it does offer an attractive way to further enhance the breadth of games available in a day. Also, it does a lot to compensate for the disappointment of being pushed behind Hollow Infinite 2021.

Sony’s approach is relatively less comprehensive. However, it does have an extensive library of games for players to gain access to. In addition to the previously mentioned backward compatibility with PS4 games, the company also recently unveiled its new PlayStation Plus collection plan. B.S. An additional PS Plus Berg is available on the PS5, which is fantastic, and it will be fantastic to see where this service can go in the future. Said Jim Ryan The PS5 may not be compatible with PS3 and earlier consoles, The compiled list of PlayStation Plus games has even greater potential to grow in unexpected ways.

It feels like the PS5 should capture Microsoft’s library, but there are a solid games to play in the PlayStation Plus collection, and what existing players will bring from their PS4 library. One reason for concern is how PS4 games work on the PS5, which Sony has largely obscured. Buying a PS4 game and getting an immediate PS5 release seems like a case-wise basis, which is different from a very simple smart delivery endeavor. While the PS5 is likely to be compatible with the PS4 Pro versions of current games, there is no definitive information yet on what kind of upgrades will be available at this time. In contrast, Microsoft claims that previous Xbox games will receive the same upgrades as the existing games in GamePass, which includes extensive games from the 360 ​​and Xbox One eras.

Both the Xbox Series X / S and the PlayStation 5 stick with their past libraries, which is very exciting to watch. This restructuring of what a release queue should look like is a great approach to look at from both Sony and Microsoft. Not only does it give more value to jump on the new hardware, but it also shows more respect for its current player platform which has invested heavily in their chosen platforms. We are entering a strange, new generation, but I can not help but think it will already be a welcome one.

