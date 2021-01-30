Canceled! Microsoft sends chatpot to grave “allowed” to speak with the dead

It was announced a few days ago Microsoft patented the idea of ​​being able to establish a virtual conversation with a dead person via chatbot Like a friend, a relative, an acquaintance, a fictional character and a famous person. This worthy Black Mirror idea created a fair amount of buzz on social media, which is The plan was accused of being unethical and existent “Trouble”.

However, it was for this last reason The company changed its mind and decided to bury the project, So The chatbot that pretended to be talking to the dead did not see the light. Said Tim O’Brien, general manager of Microsoft for artificial intelligence programs There are no plans to further develop the idea, which is admittedly “troublesome”.

That’s it Artificial speaker aimed at simulating the characteristics of the person in question, “Style, discourse, tone, voice, purpose, length of your conversation, complexity, themes or consistency ??”

Also, to make this more “real”, The training method will have attributes such as interests, opinions, statistics, gender or career and models of your personality.

Similarly, patents show the true potential of AI technologies Facial and voice recognition can be used to simulate the person in question in three-dimensional representation. This idea arose before Microsoft implemented reviews of them, thus following the protocol parameters of the development of artificial intelligence.