Nicole Kidman shares a heartfelt tribute to her husband Keith Urban after presenting the ACM Awards

She met her husband Keith Urban Host and attended the ACM Awards in Nashville this week.

On Saturday, Nicole Kidman shared a sweet tribute and much-loved photo with the folk music megastar.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 53, was taken to a grazing pasture by her musician husband, 52, in a selfie shoot.

Meanwhile, the Days Go Pi singer was smashed when she joined the blonde beauty.

‘Listening to Keith’s new album feels like such a small thing,’ Nicole wrote in the title with a heart emoji before promoting her husband’s new album.

Earlier this week, Keith did a virtual performance of his latest single ‘One Two Many’ with pop star Pink at the ACM Awards in Nashville.

He also hosted a music awards show that Nicole saw from Byron Bay on Wednesday.

The Big Little Lies star is currently filming her new series Nine Perfect Strangers in North New South Wales.

When he watched the show on a laptop, he shared a sweet Instagram clip about himself.

‘I would love to be there, but I will be streaming #KeethUrban at #ACMAwards on #ByronBay [heart] # Nashville, ‘he wrote in his title.

Earlier this month, Keith admitted he was batting from his league when he landed Nicole Kidman for his wife.

He said Star Magazine: ‘I definitely got married. Is that what we all need to do? ‘

In June, the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, and Keith shared a photo of them holding hands and jumping in the air on a beach.

‘Happy Anniversary Baby !!!!! 14 years … and I feel like your boyfriend in every way ‘he wrote in the title.

Keith and Nicole were first introduced to each other in January 2005 at G’day LA.

The couple tied the knot in 2006 at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel on the grounds of St. Patrick’s College in Manly, Sydney.

They were then welcomed by daughters Sunday Rose, 11, and Faith Margaret, nine, in 2008 and 2010.