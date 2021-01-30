WASHINGTON: Duck Imhoff, America’s first gentleman, spoke of food insecurity during his first public solo trip on Thursday, saying it was “something everyone should feel.”

Imhoff said during the campaign that he would use his leading role to advance the case.

Her first solo appearance as the wife of Kamala Harris, the first woman to be elected vice president, was to meet with representatives of a non-profit organization with the dual purpose of reducing food insecurity and increasing economic opportunities.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the Kelly Miller Production School in Washington, Imhoff said, “In the news, we see a line of cars.” He cites television reports on how many people took refuge in food banks due to the economic hardships caused by the epidemic.

He said: “This should be an issue for everyone. So I want to do what I can to multiply it. I think this is something everyone should worry about. ”

Imhoff, known in Washington circles by his acronym “SGOTUS” for American Second Man, arrived at the back of a school on a frosty, quiet afternoon in a procession of three black SUVs. Ladder and dirt exchange with Christopher Bradshaw, CEO and founder of Nonprofit Dreaming Out Loud.

The nonprofit runs community farmers ’markets where residents can buy goods using food stamps from local farmers. He runs a farm in college and has partnered with other organizations to set up mobile food delivery sites in some of Washington’s less affluent areas.

Bradshaw led a tour of the park, which included a composting area and a new greenhouse.

When asked what he learned during the nearly half-hour trip, Imhoff said: “I was curious and very surprised to see how these people handled it.”

“It’s awesome,” he said. “We are in good hands.”

Imhoff said he would discuss the visit with his wife as usual.

He said, “Every time I do something, every time I learn something, it’s like field notes.”

Before graduating, Imhoff, 56, taught his first class as a faculty member at Georgetown University. He is a longtime entertainment lawyer who gave up his life after Harris became Vice President Joe Biden.

Earlier today, Emhoff noticed that his address was included in the dictionary in a tweet.

He tweeted: “Well, now it’s official.” Merriam-Webster has added a “second gentleman” to his dictionary. I may be the first, but I will not be the last. “

