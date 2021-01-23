Home Entertainment Colors and Rockford Poscate Sound

Jan 23, 2021 0 Comments
Finally, CVO Road Clyde and CVO Street Clyde provide the Level II high-confidence audio system developed by Rockford Fosgate for Harley. Rockford Postgate is one of the few American audio experts for cars, motorcycles, boats and other rolling vehicles such as SSV or snowmobiles.

In more detail:

Model CVO Street Clyde: Boom! Harley-Davidson Audio Level II 3-way GTS box, 6.5 “reasonable speakers, 125 watts RMS power per speaker and 3-way Level II 5” x 7 “saddle speakers, 125 per speaker, developed by the infotainment system Rockford Fosgate Watts RMS The system is powered by a 4-channel 400 watt RMS amplifier.

CVO Road Sliding Model: Boom! The Harley-Davidson Audio Level II 3-way 6.5 “GDS box, developed by Rockford Fosgate, is powered by reasonable speakers, with 125 watts of RMS power per speaker and Level II 3-way 5” X Pannier speakers 7 “, 125 watts of RMS power per speaker. The system is powered by a 4-channel 400 watt RMS amplifier.

The other two CVOs boom! Do with the infotainment system. Box GTS Four Speakers Boom! 2-way Level I (located in the fair and tour-bag luggage), which is powered by a 300 watt 4-channel RMS amplifier.

Do you really want to know the prices?

– CVO Road Sliding: From € 41,390
– CVO Street Clyde: From € 40,290
– CVO Limited: From € 43,190
– CVO Tri Clyde: From € 53,890

Rahhhhh, yes you read that!

