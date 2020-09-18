Home Technology The PS5 release lineup is disappointing – here’s why

The PS5 release lineup is disappointing – here’s why

Sep 18, 2020 0 Comments
The PS5 release lineup is disappointing - here's why

Now we know everything we need to know about PS5: its Pricing and release date, Its hardware specifications and its Controller features. Thanks to Sony’s informative post, we also know the computer’s first release library. And, frankly, not much there.

The PS5 will be introduced with six exclusive titles, which is not a bad number at first glance. But on further inspection, one of them is already installed, two of them are remasters, one of them is a complete expansion and two of them are technically speaking, the same game.

You May Also Like

Sony and Microsoft are revisiting the importance of boot lines

Sony and Microsoft are revisiting the importance of boot lines

Report: Trump executive oversees Tencent's US gaming investment

Report: Trump executive oversees Tencent’s US gaming investment

Google fixes that audio dropout problem in pixel butt

Google fixes that audio dropout problem in pixel butt

Completely redesigned for Marvel's Spider-Man PS5

Completely redesigned for Marvel’s Spider-Man PS5

Now where to pre-order your PS5

Now where to pre-order your PS5

PS5 Australia: Sony PlayStation 5 reveals price and release date

PS5 Australia: Sony PlayStation 5 reveals price and release date

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *