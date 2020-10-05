EA officially launches ‘Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remaster’

After many leaks and teases, the EA has finally announced it Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remaster Is coming.

It is set to launch on November 6th for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. A Nintendo Switch version is also in the works, which will be released a week later on November 13th.

Fan favorite entry on Need for speed The series will feature advanced footage and all previously released downloadable content. In addition, the game’s multiplayer will return with full cross-stage play support.

Brand new achievements and trophies will be added along with covers, car colors, updated photo mode and quality of life improvements. Autolog also offers a return on challenges based on your sports friend list.

Check out the announcement trailer below showing the update footage:

Prior to the announcement, The Need for speed The Twitter account has been making fun of the upcoming announcement for the past few days. The game was also spotted on the Korean rating board, which said the upcoming announcement was immediate.

This has also been reported Venturebeat That’s a nickname The overall effect The trilogy is in the works, with rumors circulating in October. However, it is said to have quietly moved to 2021 to allow for a longer growth time.

