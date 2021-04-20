Home Technology Facebook is introducing a feature to protect its users’ posts – technology

Apr 20, 2021 0 Comments
Yesterday, Monday, the American social networking site Facebook introduced a new feature for its users around the world about protecting all of their posts on its platform.

This feature allows “Facebook” users to archive their posts and notes, and transfers a copy of that data to the “Google” Document Editor (Google Docs), “WordPress” and “Blogger” sites.

This feature is an extension of a tool provided by “Facebook” last year, which allows users to convert their photos from its site to “Google Photos”.

With this feature, “Sputnik” claims that “Facebook” users have the option of having a copy of the content linked to their accounts.

To use this new tool, you must first open the settings in the account, then click on “Your Facebook info” and select “Change a copy of your info”, after which the user has the option to choose the destination (Google Docs or “WordPress” and “Blogger”). ) He wants to change the data, then click the “Transfer” button.

The new feature is part of a data transfer program launched in 2018 to share data across companies, with the aim of allowing users to uninterruptedly transfer data across various services and platforms over the Internet, and other companies are participating in projects such as Apple and Google and “Microsoft” and “Twitter” “Provides tools for exporting data found on” Facebook “.

This feature is suitable for users who want to share specific posts or notes they have created via “Facebook”, but it should be noted that the changed data does not lead to archiving comments received from other users because Facebook assumes that it owns a separate account.

