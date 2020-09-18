Ed could raise another $ 75.1 million at Arsenal to fund the relocation of Thomas Party and House Aur

Arsenal They have amassed about m 20 million with the sale of Emiliano Martinez Michael ArtetaTransfer requests.

In terms of revenue, Gunners has elevated the first-team squad with two new permanent faces at Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes from LQ1 Ornamental Lill to 25 m.

Meanwhile, Danny Cephalos is back on another seasonal loan deal.



However, to continue their summer restructuring, while Midfield still needs to be looked after, Arsenal will have to move some bodies out the door to raise funds and free up some space on the pay bill.

A Financial Times An earlier article in the month revealed that Premier League clubs are facing $ 540 million in lost revenue this season under a plan to allow stadiums to partially reopen from October.

A few days later, when the Premier League terminated its three-year £ 564 million deal with Chinese digital broadcaster BPTV, the clubs had another success – the league’s most lucrative foreign television rights deal – with the streaming service reportedly suspending its latest payment of $ 160 million. It was due in March.

The article claims that last season the league lost $ 850 million in revenue from match day revenue, and in the final quarter of the campaign the broadcasters were given a $ 330 million discount to make up for the lack of equipment fitted without fans and three months. Action during locking.

With contacts with the likes of Thomas Party, Houssem Aur, and Otson Edward, it is no surprise that Arsenal are looking to sell before re-entering the transfer market.

With this in mind, Eddie, the technical director, can repeat the Martinez transfer tactic to get the cash injection to upgrade Artetta’s team.

In raising large sums of money, Of Hector Beller Barcelona and Paris linked to moves to Saint-Germain and Arsenal 30 m .

Then there is Alexandre Lockheed. The 29-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, so a decision on his future should be made soon, he said Atletico is said to be on the radar of Madrid In between a speech 30 m Exchange.

Following the arrival of Gabriel and the arrival of William Saliba, the Gunners need to streamline their center-back options. Socrates Papostatopoulos He is likely to leave as Napoli president Arelio de Laurentis has confirmed his interest.

“We are working to get Socrates Papastadopoulos from Arsenal and we consider him an option.” he said.

However, Sky Sports Siri says one side does not want to pay Socrates Kalam Rooms And Shkotran Mustafi Two center backs that bring in some money.

Although both are currently injured, Chambers is connected to Fulham by a return of 12 m, Worth Mustafi 13.5 m Ann Relocation.

Villarreal and Valencia are both linked to the moves Matteo Kundousi But still They will only be interested in loan agreements with a commitment to purchase within 12 months.





The same applies Lucas Torera Who are linked to credit moves for Torino and Fiorintina Mohamed Elneni A 4.5 m Evaluation.

Seat ColossinacConnected to the return to the Bundesliga, But Schalke wants a loan deal Bayer Leverkusen could trigger Arsenal With one 9.1 m lbs Offer.

Wonderkit Foller’s Bologna Definitely going out this summer, but only if Arsenal are there Announced8 m The assessment is completed.

Last but not least Mesut Ozil .

The 31-year-old is one of those who earns more than k350k per week, and the club will waive the transfer fee if he finds a team willing to take his paycheck.

Overall, that’s it 95.1 m – An extra 75.1 m After Martinez’s move to Aston Villa – Pick A Dreamer can mobilize through player sales, which will then fund the party, Awar and another extra deals in the forward line.