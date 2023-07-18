2023 British Open Betting: Golf Expert Disregards Jon Rahms Odds at Royal Liverpool

The 2023 Open Championship is just around the corner, as golf’s major season comes to a thrilling conclusion at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club starting this Thursday. Fans and players alike are gearing up for the highly anticipated tournament, with plenty of excitement surrounding the event.

The first three majors of the season saw three different champions emerge victorious. Jon Rahm secured the green jacket at the Masters, while Brooks Koepka claimed victory at the PGA Championship. Wyndham Clark surprised everyone with his triumph at the U.S. Open. Now, all three players will be vying for their first Claret Jug, the prestigious prize awarded to the Open Championship winner.

Koepka is no stranger to making history, as he was the last player to win two majors in the same season back in 2018. However, all eyes are on Rory McIlroy, who is the favorite according to the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. McIlroy previously won the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2014 and is eager to add another title to his name.

Other top contenders in the Open Championship odds include Scottie Scheffler, Rahm, and Rickie Fowler. However, expert Sia Nejad is making waves with his predictions. Nejad, renowned for his success in golf betting and fantasy, has been on fire with his recent forecasts, especially in head-to-head matchups. He has even locked in his best bets for the Open Championship, including one longshot priced at an enticing 50-1.

Nejad’s predictions differ from the popular consensus, as he is skeptical of Rahm’s chances due to his recent form. On the other hand, he remains bullish on Dustin Johnson, despite the long odds. For more expert picks and predictions for the Open Championship, golf enthusiasts can visit SportsLine.

Additionally, a full list of the odds and contenders for the 2023 Open Championship is available, ranging from favorites like McIlroy to longshots like Darren Clarke and John Daly. Excitement is building as fans eagerly await the four-day event and prepare to witness some of the most talented golfers in the world compete for the prestigious Claret Jug. Stay tuned to Press Stories for ongoing coverage and all the latest updates on the 2023 Open Championship.