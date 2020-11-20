Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic has no ‘fight’ over ATP finals defeat

Djokovic was well beaten (Image: DPN / Getty)

Andy Murray realized that Novak Djokovic did not have ‘his usual fight’ as he embraced a straight set victory over Daniel Medvedev in the ATP Finals group stages.

Murray, a former world No. 1 from Dunplane, is well-suited to rate Djokovic – he has faced the current World No. 1 36 times at the tour level – and has realized that his old vengeance is not ready to engage in long rallies with the Russians.

After the 6-3, 6-3 victory, Medvedev impressed Murray with his relentless base strike, recording his place in the semifinals, where he will face Rafael Nadal.

However, five-time champion Djokovic faces a shootout with Alexander Sverev on Friday afternoon. The winner will face Dominic Evil.

Murray, who was disappointed by Djokovic on Wednesday night, insists he must make serious progress if there is any chance of winning the final edition of the tournament in the O2 arena.

‘I saw it all too much. The start of the match was fantastic, ”Murray said during a twitch chat with Gale Monfils. ‘Both were playing well. Lots of long rallies. Medvedev moved very well.

Medvedev was his best (Image: DPN / Getty)

‘Novak played a lot on the net last night and he started to move forward, but yes Medvedev is very solid. Novak was about 4-3 in the first set after a long game, once he went into a break, I don’t know, he didn’t look like his regular fight.

‘Medvedev, the whole match was super solid. He worked incredibly well and earned a lot of free points from his service. At one point, I think more than 50% of his services were not withdrawn, which is obviously a huge number against Novak.

‘Novak tried to finish the net points and he tried to use a lot of drop-shots which were not effective last night. But Medvedev’s very best performance. Like I said, Novak started the match well, but didn’t finish it well. ‘

Murray suggested that Djokovic wanted to ‘save energy’, but this was a flawed tactic against someone as solid as Medvedev.

“I think Medvedev is playing very well and I expected it to be a tough match,” Murray said.

‘But yes, it was like conserving Novak’s energy a little bit, as he didn’t want to play many long rallies after the first set.



Murray realizes Djokovic is not ‘his usual fight’

‘He tried to finish points on the net, which means you have to fight incredibly hard against Medvedev at every point because he is so backwards when he comes back, he makes a lot of money in the game and you have to be ready to play long rallies with him.

‘It didn’t seem like Noah wanted to do so much last night. I don’t know the reasons for that, but now apparently it was a straight knockout for Novak.

‘We’ll see if he changes tactics and mood as the event progresses now. It’s Medvedev’s best performance, but Novak must progress if he wants to win this event, of course. ‘

