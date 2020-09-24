Bolton Wanderers are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing with Portsmouth midfielder Gareth Evans.

The 32-year-old winger has been at Fratton Park since 2015, during which time he played 218 times for Bombay and scored 39 goals.

The Wanderers under Ian Eve have signed 17 so far this summer as the sports team has changed.

News Evans are close to leaving the South Coast club and Bolton says he is a ‘pre-runner’ to sign the midfielder, while other clubs in the north of England are also interested.

Evans came to both Manchester United and Greve Alexandra, but left the latter in 2007 as he was not included in the first squad for the Railways.

He then moved to fellow Cheshire club McCullsfield Town, where he remained until 2009 and scored 20 goals in 87 appearances.

He went to Bradford City for an unannounced fee, where he played 83 times and saw the back of the net on 14 occasions.

After being in the Valley march for two seasons, Evans moved to Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, scoring nine goals for the Millers in 49 games in 18 months.

Evans went on a free transfer to Fleetwood Town in early 2013 and netted 12 times in 106 games for the Code Army.

The Michaelsfield-born midfielder joined Bombay in the summer of 2015, where he won the League Two title in 2017 and the EFL Trophy in 2019.

He has appeared three times for the Bombay team in all matches so far this season.