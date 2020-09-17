Sky TV has created one of its exclusive channels for free for everyone today

Sky today has created its own Sky Arts channel – the only broadcast channel in the UK dedicated to art and culture – free to watch for everyone. Exclusive to those who previously paid for Sky TV bundles, which start at £ 25 per bundle per month with dozens of exclusive channels on the Sky Q and Netflix subscription, the channel can now be accessed via freeview.
That means you can tune in this morning with a built-in tuner with a smart TV or a complete freeview set-top box. For those unfamiliar, Freeview is currently available in approximately 17 million homes across the UK, and Freeview is the UK’s largest television platform. It also has an integrated component called Freeview Play, which brings together live and on-demand content from more than 85 TV channels and up to eight player players.
Unfortunately, only Sky TV customers can access the content they need from Sky TV. Everyone else should set up a reminder on their phone to make sure they like it during the show’s broadcast.
Access to a complete backlist of shows and movies previously aired on Sky Arts is now only available to TV Entertainment Pass and Sky TV subscribers.
Sky says the on-demand library currently has 2,000 hours of television. So, you watch a show on Sky Arts on Freeview, but if you miss a particular episode – you can’t catch a show once without paying or buying 25 a month for Sky TV. Non-contract now TV Entertainment Pass 99 for 8.99, viz.
Portrait of the Week: This is a live broadcast of Sky Arts’ flagship series’ Portrait of the Year ‘. Following the huge success of the lockout, SkyTV is set to make an event-TV comeback this fall on both Facebook and Free-to-Air Sky Arts. In return, the full-time portrait artist of the year will return simultaneously, with new celebrity guests including casual celebrities Paul Meskel, first dates pre-house Fred Siriux, singer Ray PLK and Sir Trevor McDonald.
Goldie: The Art That Created Me: Visual artist and musician Goldie graffiti and embarks on a personal and emotional journey into the world of street art.
Danny Dyer in Pinter: The new original show (not Love Island) that explores Tire explores the life and works of Harold Pinter and tells the story of their friendship.
Drive & Live by English National Opera: The world’s first exclusive broadcast of La Bohem’s ENO’s drive-in opera performance.
No masks: Sky Arts Theater Royal Stratford will air a new play exclusively from the East based on real-life testimonies of key workers in East London during the epidemic.
Life & Rhymes: Hosted by Benjamin Zephaniah, the show has been described as a “celebration of the spoken word.” It will feature some of the country’s leading speaking word artists.
Brian Johnson meets Dave Crowley: The AC / DC lead chats at Foo Fighters Studios in Los Angeles.
With new original shows, Sky Arts will also be airing its big hits. Since the channel is now free for anyone to watch, it should bring in new winners such as Portrait Artist of the Year, Landscape Artist of the Year, Tate’s Great Art Vox, Treasures of the British Library, and The South. From Kylie, Ed Sheeran and U2 to Matthew Born’s Swan Lake, Wagner’s Bicycle and Cats to Bank Show, Urban Myths and countless documentaries and shows.
Sky Arts Director Philip Edgar-Jones said: “The arts have never had a strong demand or need, or a very important time to celebrate and celebrate creativity. That’s why we open the door to turning Sky Arts into a free channel. , Our weekly live paint-show The Week in Portrait Artist, reached over 4.6 million people with over 20,000 portraits.
“As a free air channel, I hope Sky Arts can help arts and cultural organizations of all shapes and sizes in the UK, providing them with a platform to create and display their works to a wider audience.
“Through our renewed focus and mission to increase access and participation across the arts, we want to ask everyone who has ideas on how we can work together – we can only succeed with artists and creators at the center of what we do.”