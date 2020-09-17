Sky TV has created one of its exclusive channels for free for everyone today

Sky today has created its own Sky Arts channel – the only broadcast channel in the UK dedicated to art and culture – free to watch for everyone. Exclusive to those who previously paid for Sky TV bundles, which start at £ 25 per bundle per month with dozens of exclusive channels on the Sky Q and Netflix subscription, the channel can now be accessed via freeview.

That means you can tune in this morning with a built-in tuner with a smart TV or a complete freeview set-top box. For those unfamiliar, Freeview is currently available in approximately 17 million homes across the UK, and Freeview is the UK's largest television platform. It also has an integrated component called Freeview Play, which brings together live and on-demand content from more than 85 TV channels and up to eight player players. Unfortunately, only Sky TV customers can access the content they need from Sky TV. Everyone else should set up a reminder on their phone to make sure they like it during the show's broadcast. Access to a complete backlist of shows and movies previously aired on Sky Arts is now only available to TV Entertainment Pass and Sky TV subscribers. Sky says the on-demand library currently has 2,000 hours of television. So, you watch a show on Sky Arts on Freeview, but if you miss a particular episode – you can't catch a show once without paying or buying 25 a month for Sky TV. Non-contract now TV Entertainment Pass 99 for 8.99, viz.

Portrait of the Week: This is a live broadcast of Sky Arts’ flagship series’ Portrait of the Year ‘. Following the huge success of the lockout, SkyTV is set to make an event-TV comeback this fall on both Facebook and Free-to-Air Sky Arts. In return, the full-time portrait artist of the year will return simultaneously, with new celebrity guests including casual celebrities Paul Meskel, first dates pre-house Fred Siriux, singer Ray PLK and Sir Trevor McDonald. Goldie: The Art That Created Me: Visual artist and musician Goldie graffiti and embarks on a personal and emotional journey into the world of street art. Danny Dyer in Pinter: The new original show (not Love Island) that explores Tire explores the life and works of Harold Pinter and tells the story of their friendship. Drive & Live by English National Opera: The world’s first exclusive broadcast of La Bohem’s ENO’s drive-in opera performance. No masks: Sky Arts Theater Royal Stratford will air a new play exclusively from the East based on real-life testimonies of key workers in East London during the epidemic. Life & Rhymes: Hosted by Benjamin Zephaniah, the show has been described as a “celebration of the spoken word.” It will feature some of the country’s leading speaking word artists. Brian Johnson meets Dave Crowley: The AC / DC lead chats at Foo Fighters Studios in Los Angeles.