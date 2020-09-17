Donald Trump has reprimanded a top health official over vaccines and masks

Donald Trump has repeatedly clashed over the deadline for delivering a U.S. health official Corona antiviral drug The effectiveness of masks in the general population and in stopping the spread of the disease.

The U.S. president said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the CDC, was wrong when he told Congress that a vaccine would not be widely available before the middle of next year.

“We think we can start [distributing a vaccine] Sometimes in October, mid-October. It may be a little later than that. He said this at a news conference late on Wednesday.

Mr Trump added: “I think he did something wrong. He said it was misinformation. I think he may have messed up the news. Maybe it was misinterpreted. No, we’re ready to go immediately.”

He believed that Dr. Redfield might also be wrong when he suggested that wearing a face mask would be more effective in preventing the spread of the virus than a vaccine, depending on the level of immunity given to those who have been vaccinated.

I think [Dr Redfield] He made a mistake and said it was misinformation

“When I called Robert today, I said to him: What’s with the mask? He said, ‘I think I answered that question incorrectly,'” Mr Trump said.

The president said the 100m dose will be available by the end of this year. The 700m dose of the vaccine will be available by March, said Scott Atlas, the president’s corona virus adviser.

During his confession to Congress, Dr. Redfield continued to ask Americans to wear masks: “We have clear scientific evidence that they work. I might even go so far as to say that this mask is more guaranteed to protect me against goiter than the time I take a goiter vaccine. ”

He added: “If I do not have immunity, the vaccine will not protect me. This mask. ”

Although Mr Trump said Dr Redfield “misunderstood the question”, the CDC director’s comments on the comparative benefits of masks and vaccines were not predicted.

Latest Corona Virus News Follow the FT’s Direct Security and Analysis of Global Epidemics and the Rising Economic Crisis Here.

Shortly after Mr Trump’s press conference, Dr. Redfield posted a statement on Twitter saying he believed he was “100 percent” on the importance of a Govt-19 vaccine.

He added: “A Govt-19 vaccine is something that will bring Americans back to normal daily life. Important mitigation efforts such as wearing a mask, washing hands, social exclusion and being careful about the crowd are the best protection we currently have against this virus. ”

Dr. Redfield did not say he was misinformed, or commented on the fact that a vaccine would not be widely available until mid-2021.

The president’s condemnation of Dr. Redfield comes amid widespread tensions between Mr Trump’s top political advisers and government scientists. International spread of corona virus.

There are scientists who work for this government, they do not want America to get better, not until Joe Biden is president

Earlier on Wednesday, Michael Kapudo, the US health chief’s communications chief, resigned following allegations by government scientists that he was part of a criminal conspiracy to undermine the president.

Mr Caputo will step down from his post for 60 days, the department said on Wednesday Post a Facebook video In it he accused public health experts of harming Mr Trump and creating an anti-national “anti-faction” to help his democratic rival, Joe Biden.

Mr Kaputo’s video was widely criticized by public health officials, including Dr. Redfield.

Mr Caputo said in the video: “There are scientists working for this government. They do not want the United States to prosper, not until Joe Biden becomes president.” But he also suggested that he had health problems, adding that his “mental health had certainly failed.”

On Wednesday, Mr Caputo accused him of having a “lymphatic problem” for his depression and said he should take medical leave “to continue the necessary screenings”.

He is said to have apologized to staff for his comments.

Dr. Redfield told a Senate committee that he was “very sorry” by Mr Kaputo’s comments. A few hours later, the health department announced Mr Kaputo’s temporary departure: “Michael Kaputo has decided to take time off to focus on his health and the well-being of his family.”

Paul Alexander, Professor of Health appointed Mr. Kaputo to advise him on medical issues and who Has been charged Attempting to interfere with CDC releases would leave his position, the department said.