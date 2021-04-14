Biden attends a memorial service for US President Capitol officials and presents coins to his son

U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders attended the Capitol official’s memorial service.

On the 13th (local time) President Biden celebrated his sacrifice by attending the memorial service of Officer William Evans at Rotunda Hall in the American Capitol. Congress leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also attended the event. Officer Evans’ coffin was placed in the center of Capitol’s Rotunda Hall. The commemoration of the coffin in the Capitol is one of the highest honors of the US Congress in honor of the dead. Since the practice began in 1998, only six people, including four Capitol officers, have been awarded this type of honor.

Officer Evans was killed in an officer-in-arms riot in his twenties after attacking a checkpoint in the Capitol on the 2nd. He was Capitol’s senior for 18 years. President Biden looked at the grieving family and said, “Your son, husband, brother and father are heroes.” His first wife and daughter died in a car accident, and his son died of cancer, he said in consolation, “If we hug each other, we can do it.” President Biden presented Evans ‘son with a white house engraved coin as a gift to Evans’ son, who was wearing his father’s hat.

During the memorial service, President Biden dropped a dome-shaped toy and presented it to Evans’ daughter. President Pelosi said, “There is no greater honor than the President of the United States bringing your toys to you.” “Evans joined the Temple of the Heroes who gave their lives to protect the Capitol,” Pelosi said.

