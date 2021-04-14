Home World Biden attends a memorial service for US President Capitol officials and presents coins to his son

Apr 14, 2021 0 Comments
조 바이든 미국 대통령이 13일(현지시각) 연방의사당 로툰다홀에서 열린 윌리엄 에번스 경관 추모식에 참석해 아들 로간에게 백악관 동전을 선물하고 있다. 아들이 쓴 모자는 아버지의 것이다. AP=연합뉴스

U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional leaders attended the Capitol official’s memorial service.

US President Joe Biden presents White House coins to his son Logan on the 13th (local time) at the memorial service of Officer William Evans at Rotunda Hall in Capitol. The hat worn by the son belongs to the father. AP = Yonhop News

On the 13th (local time) President Biden celebrated his sacrifice by attending the memorial service of Officer William Evans at Rotunda Hall in the American Capitol. Congress leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also attended the event. Officer Evans’ coffin was placed in the center of Capitol’s Rotunda Hall. The commemoration of the coffin in the Capitol is one of the highest honors of the US Congress in honor of the dead. Since the practice began in 1998, only six people, including four Capitol officers, have been awarded this type of honor.

The coffin of Officer Evans is in the middle of the Rotunda Hall of the Federal Capital where the memorial service was held. The commemoration of the coffin in the Capitol is one of the highest honors of the US Congress in honor of the dead. AFP = Yonhop News

Leaders of the U.S. Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell (second from left) also attended Officer Evans' memorial service. AP = Yonhop News

Officer Evans was killed in an officer-in-arms riot in his twenties after attacking a checkpoint in the Capitol on the 2nd. He was Capitol’s senior for 18 years. President Biden looked at the grieving family and said, “Your son, husband, brother and father are heroes.” His first wife and daughter died in a car accident, and his son died of cancer, he said in consolation, “If we hug each other, we can do it.” President Biden presented Evans ‘son with a white house engraved coin as a gift to Evans’ son, who was wearing his father’s hat.

Officer Evans' wife and son and daughter oversee the memorial service. AP = Yonhop News

President Biden picks up a Capitol dome-shaped toy that fell to the ground during the commemoration of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. AP = Yonhop News

During the memorial service, President Biden dropped a dome-shaped toy and presented it to Evans’ daughter. President Pelosi said, “There is no greater honor than the President of the United States bringing your toys to you.” “Evans joined the Temple of the Heroes who gave their lives to protect the Capitol,” Pelosi said.

U.S. Congress officials pay tribute to fellow officer Evans' coffin. AP = Yonhop News

Reporter Choi Jeong-dong



