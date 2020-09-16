New features for iPhone, iPad 5

When Facebook warns that a change to Apple’s upcoming mobile operating system will negatively affect how closely you can track on mobile phones, you know you’ve going to like iOS14.

It’s the latest update to Apple’s mobile operating system, the fall code tradition that brings new features to the iPhone and iPad, and the new code paint for older models.

Mars (you can see the presentations here apple.com)

This year, Apple puts privacy front and center with the new iOS, which Apple traditionally released in the third week of September, (last year it was on September 19th). The iPhone release will be delayed until October, and Apple is expected to hold another event for the iPhone next month.

The best sir? Hey Siri, are you really ’20x’ more this year? Apple Personal Assistant gets a new look on iOS 14

What to expect from the Apple event:Want to see more than just iPad and watch updates?

The privacy feature that Facebook has spoken out against users for “tracking you” or “connecting with you” when apps use data, such as social networking, by snatching your financial and contact information, browsing history and location. Users will be asked for permission to allow Facebook to do this, and people are expected to say no as Facebook has been warned that it could cause financial harm if this feature is enabled.

Apple is delaying this feature until early 2021, giving developers such as Facebook and Snapshot time to build Kinks. But many more features are coming soon. I downloaded the beta version of iOS14 last week and spent some time with it. Let me tell you about what I found.

Android clones

Over the years, fans of Android smartphones have been able to customize their home screens with the “widget” feature, which allows you to determine whether you want to view a larger clock, weather, news headlines, and more. Now, you can do it on iOS14, swipe the home screen to the left and click the Edit button to add experience. While this is a theft, it’s a good thing that Google’s translation app has always been a lifesaver when traveling internationally. Now, Apple adds its translation feature to the operating system, either through the new, pre-loaded translation app or Siri Personal Assistant. “How do you say ‘hello’ in Japanese?” Ask a question like. You will gain the ability to respond and continue the conversation.

Utility library

If you’re like me, you’ve got tons of apps on your phone and you’ve lost a lot. In the past, Apple provided the ability to create folders of your choice. Apparently, Apple thinks it is not involved in the consumer effort. This year, Apple introduces an automated collection of similar apps for entertainment, social, apps, “reading,” health, and more, and will create them for you whether you like it or not. In theory this is good. But since it is automatic, you should not agree with the choices made by Apple. There is no tool to change the choices. (However, you can also make folders the old-fashioned, manual way.)

Small calls

Earlier, you spoke on the phone and the black background of the call picked up your screen. Now, in an action that can be especially helpful for people who speak on the speaker, the call area takes up a small percentage of the screen, and you can see more of your iPhone real estate.

Maps

Apple’s map application gets two new useful features this year. Cycling directions that have been a staple of Google Maps for many years are finally available with Apple – in beta version, which does not work for my local area. Second, Apple provides “guides” with tips on what to do when visiting cities such as New York, San Francisco and London – post-epidemic, of course. Initially there will be only a few of these, but will move to more cities in the coming months.

Shri

Personal Assistant, which debuted in 2011, This year is smarter for Apple, Which specifically states that Sri “has 20 times more facts than it did three years ago.” In my experiments, this is really awesome and clever. Instead of answering you, there is still the annoying tendency to laugh at a question saying “Here is what I saw on the internet”, but this happened less often this time.

Start your car with iOS

This is the most interesting new feature of all, the ability to use your iPhone to open your car and get your motor run. But even if it’s part of iOS14, don’t raise your hopes. This feature only works with BMW, the only manufacturer in a series of models manufactured after July 2020. But this is certainly to be expected.

