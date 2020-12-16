Crazy when Darkmoon Fair comes to Heartstone Battlefields!

Even if the weather outside is cold, you are always welcome in Tavern! Come comfortably by the fire at the right time for the winter sun! Experience Ancient Addition to Battlefields, Foggy Tavern Travels and all new Heroes book episodes!

Players will receive 500 gold and five mania rewards in Darkmoon Fire Card packs for signing in from December 16th to January 18th. Happy Feast of the Winter Sun!

Get 500 Gold and 5 Darkmoon Fair Card packs when you first sign in to the new update! Thanks to everyone for being a part of this wonderful community! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/vjIjPqifQF – Heartstone (layPlayHearthstone) December 15, 2020

BATTLEGROUNDS UPDATE (December 16)

From December 16th, players will be able to run the power of the old gods with three new heroes, 10 new allies and special Darkmoon prizes! These powerful characters are a new, limited time mechanic on the battlefields – for every four turns, you will find a Darkmoon gift and add it to your hand. For more details, see the blog: https://playhearthstone.com/en-us/news/23584142

Heroes New Book: Karosh – The Solo Experience (December 17)

When he was young, Karosh struggled to reconcile himself with his family heritage – but after embracing it in later life, he soon climbed into Hort’s ranks, attracting many to his determination and determination. What secrets lurk in the deepest parts of his heart? The Book of Heroes: The third chapter of Heartstone’s book of heroes is carosh and complete Free For all players. 1 Warrior Pack will be awarded upon completion of this adventure.

If you see some tents around Bobs Tavern, don’t panic. 😅 With the old gods along with the heroes, 10 new allies and the Darkmoon gifts, a new level of madness is coming to the battlefields today! pic.twitter.com/iXgB1Cxh9O – Heartstone (layPlayHearthstone) December 15, 2020

Winter Weil Tavern Travels

Gift Exchange Tavern Proval (December 17)

Stunning Wax Winter Veil (December 24)

Heroes New Book: Other – Solo Experience (January 6)

Blessed with light, Utter became the first castle in the Order of the Silver Hand, and defended Lorderon from the Horde during World War II. Appreciated by all, he was chosen to train the Crown Prince as his coach before things took a very different turn. . . Book of Heroes: The fourth chapter of Heathstone’s book of heroes is Udder and it is complete Free For all players. Upon completion of this adventure 1 ballot pack will be provided.

For more information on the latest 19.2 update and everything new coming to Heartstone at the Winter Sun Sports event, visit: https://playhearthstone.com/en-us/news/23584141

This article or section needs sources or references that appear in credible, third-party publications.

Read on