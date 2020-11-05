Huawei Mate 40 Series Receives New EMUI 11 Update: Improves Screen Function and Overall System Stability

Huawei recently released the Huawei Mate 40 series in China. This series includes Matte 40, Matte 40 Pro, Matte 40 Pro + and Matte 40 RS Porsche Design. According to Netizens, the Huawei Mate 40 series is now getting a new update. Update has been appointed EMUI 11.0.0.125 SP3 update and is available for all models except Mate 40. This update is not a heavy update. It weighs only 242MB and does not require much download.

However, why this update is not available Huawei Mate 40? This is because this smartphone is not yet in the hands of the users.

Update the changelog

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro update includes the following:

Camera: Fix issue with abnormal use of ring flash protection shell in some scenes

Screen: Improve the touchscreen functional experience

System: Improving accessibility, providing a more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users, improving the interface and a portion of the dynamic effects, improving the stability of the entire system

Huawei Mate 40 Pro + / RS:

Photo Tool: Improve the camera’s shooting experience in some scenes

Screen: Improve the touchscreen functional experience

System: Improving accessibility, providing a more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users, improving the interface and a portion of the dynamic effects, improving the stability of the entire system

HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + Specifications