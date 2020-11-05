Huawei Mate 40 Series Receives New EMUI 11 Update: Improves Screen Function and Overall System Stability

Huawei recently released the Huawei Mate 40 series in China. This series includes Matte 40, Matte 40 Pro, Matte 40 Pro + and Matte 40 RS Porsche Design. According to Netizens, the Huawei Mate 40 series is now getting a new update. Update has been appointed EMUI 11.0.0.125 SP3 update and is available for all models except Mate 40. This update is not a heavy update. It weighs only 242MB and does not require much download.
However, why this update is not available Huawei Mate 40? This is because this smartphone is not yet in the hands of the users.
Update the changelog
The Huawei Mate 40 Pro update includes the following:
- Camera: Fix issue with abnormal use of ring flash protection shell in some scenes
- Screen: Improve the touchscreen functional experience
- System: Improving accessibility, providing a more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users, improving the interface and a portion of the dynamic effects, improving the stability of the entire system
Huawei Mate 40 Pro + / RS:
- Photo Tool: Improve the camera’s shooting experience in some scenes
- Screen: Improve the touchscreen functional experience
- System: Improving accessibility, providing a more user-friendly experience for visually impaired users, improving the interface and a portion of the dynamic effects, improving the stability of the entire system
HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro + Specifications
- 6.76-inch (2772 x 1344 pixels) FHD + OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
- ARM Mali-G78 MP24 GPU, with dual large core + dynamic core NPUs (neural-network processing unit)
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (Mate 40 Pro) / 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (Mate 40 Pro +)
- Android 10 with EMUI 11
- Matte 40 Pro with f / 1.9 aperture – 50MP RYP Ultra Vision Camera, OIS, 20MP Ultra-White Cine Camera with F / 1.8 Aperture, 12MP Telephoto Camera with 5x Optical Zoom, OIS, Laser Sensor, LED Flash
- Matte 40 Pro + – 50MP ROP Ultra Vision Camera with F / 1.9 Aperture, OIS Depth Sensitive ToF Camera, LED Flash
- 13MP front camera with f / 2.4 aperture, 3D depth sensitive tof camera
- Fingerprint sensor on display
- USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers
- Water resistant (IP68)
- Matte 40 Pro – Dimensions: 162.9 × 74.5 9.1 mm (glass) / 9.5 mm (leather); Weight: 212 grams
- Matte 40 Pro + – Dimensions: 162.9 × 74.5 × 8.8 mm; Weight: 230 grams
- 5G S.A.
- 4400mAh (conventional) battery with 66W HUAWEI Supercharge, 50W Wireless HUAWEI Supercharge