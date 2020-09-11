Now a penny for Jadon Sancho’s thoughts.

What must the Borussia Dortmund winger be thinking when he sees his name in the newspapers every day? Does he ignore speculation or allow himself to be turned into a swamp? The 20-year-old, despite suggesting he was eager to go Manchester United, Are you ready to give up that option in exchange for a quiet life?

This is a small surprise Sancho Less effective when playing for England in recent Nations League clashes against Iceland and Denmark. He must have plenty in mind.

Of course, it was not just the media that was relentless in mentioning Sancho. Not a day goes by without United fans expressing their interest Page of Ole Gunner Solska To make a deal for him. Everyone now knows that Sancho is an elite talent; Everyone has seen the reels of YouTube highlights, they read his best goal and help the numbers. He ticks each box.

For several weeks, it seemed that there would be no end to the saga. Signed by United Tony van de Peek From the blue, removing fears from supporters, they may go all summer without signing a marquee. But still United’s latest revelation Advances in negotiations on agents’ fees and personal terms with the player have been music to almost everyone’s ears – Dortmund themselves, for another $ 108 million.

Soulscare in his recent interview gave a manager a sense of relaxation about the transfer business, but the truth is, United boss can’t wait to welcome Sancho. It is slowly becoming a reality. Finally.

He asked if he would be satisfied if United no longer signed the players this summer Soulscare was generally diplomatic.

“I am very happy to be working with these players and the team,” he replied. “We are always trying to improve and have the right quality and the right personality and the right criteria to see if there is any way to improve this team and bring in players.

“We all know this summer, this year is going to be a very strange one. It’s important that everyone understands that football has an impact. Not everyone can spend millions and millions and new millions.”

However, reading between the lines, it becomes clear that Soulscare wants additional additions and that it would be disappointing if Van de Peek is the newcomer to Old Trafford alone this summer. United have seen a key right-wing move as their No. 1 priority, which has been their position for some time.

But following the recent Sancho update, the United equation is now much simpler than it used to be; They have to pay to ask the Dortmund player.

With less than a month left in the summer window, there is no time for negotiations facing poker. Whether the German club wants all the money up front, or whether they will accept the add-ons (which is United’s choice) is time to stop the game.

Chelsea have spent more than 200 million m this summer on five additions. United have never sought that level of rise this summer. Their purpose in wanting to sign in Sancho is simple and streamlined.

Now is the time to bring history to an interesting conclusion.