The NBA is expected to approve a plan to continue the season with 22 teams.

The NBA Board of Governors is expected to approve a league proposal to restart the season in Orlando using a 22-team format, according to ESPN and The athletic.

Three-quarters of the 30 NBA teams must also ratify the proposal. That decision will be made Thursday at 12:30 p.m., ESPN reported.

The new plan would see 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams play eight regular-season games, before the playoffs began, which, in past seasons, ended in early June.

The top eight teams in both conferences will be part of the 22 teams that play. The remaining six teams will be those within six games of eighth place: New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards, according to ESPN sources.