The NBA is expected to approve a plan to continue the season with 22 teams.

Three-quarters of the 30 NBA teams must also ratify the proposal. That decision will be made Thursday at 12:30 p.m., ESPN reported.
The new plan would see 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams play eight regular-season games, before the playoffs began, which, in past seasons, ended in early June.
The top eight teams in both conferences will be part of the 22 teams that play. The remaining six teams will be those within six games of eighth place: New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards, according to ESPN sources.
The restart would begin July 31, ESPN reported. And if there is an NBA Finals Game 7, it would be scheduled for October 12.
When asked about the reports, the NBA did not comment.
Under this new plan, the teams would move to train in Orlando in late July, ESPN reported. Players will be screened for coronaviruses every day, and if anyone tests positive they will be removed and treated individually, ESPN reported.