Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tests a report in favor of COVID-19

Robin Alam / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images



The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the Baltimore Ravens last week, and it is now said to have affected their best player. Thursday night, Ian Roboport of the NFL Network The Ravens quarterback announced that Lamar Jackson had tested positive for the corona virus. The Ravens were scheduled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, but the Ravens’ Covit-19 explosion forced them to reconsider the league. This decision was made with great caution to ensure the health and safety of the players, coaches and sports day staff and to consult with medical professionals. For now the game is scheduled for Sunday at 1:15 pm ET, which will be on NBC and broadcast nationally.

According to Adam Schifter of ESPN, And four Ravens players and one crew member tested positive for COVID-19 – which should include Jackson. Although the game against the Steelers has already been moved to Sunday, it is said that the chances of playing it will “decrease quickly”. Many Steelers players took to Twitter, first expressing their dissatisfaction with the end of the league for reconsidering the match, and can only imagine what they would think if the game was moved again.

The Ravens have been reported to be handling a number of positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff, and thanks to Mark Ingram and J.K. . Mike Carafolo of the NFL Network The Ravens on Wednesday announced that they would be severely limited in attacking line-up if they played on Thursday. Don Graziano in ESPN Prior to Thursday, seven players, including Bernell McPhee, Trace McSerley, Matt Scura, Patrick McGarry and Claise Campbell, were reported to have tested positive.

Baltimore lost two straight games last Sunday, including a 30-24 extra-time loss to the Tennessee Titans. That loss pushed them to third place in the AFC North behind the Cleveland Browns and Steelers, and this latest development certainly casts doubt on when they can take the next field.