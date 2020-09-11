India, China issue joint statement on border dispute

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar posed for a photo during a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow on September 10, 2020.

Singapore – India and China released a joint statement It has called for dialogue and layoffs to defuse tensions between nuclear rivals over the ongoing border dispute in the Himalayas.

This came after foreign ministers from both countries met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, there were “open” and “constructive” discussions between India’s Subramaniam Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas was not in the interest of both sides. Therefore, the border forces of both sides should continue their dialogue, withdraw quickly, maintain the right distance and ease tensions,” they agreed. The report said. The two countries agreed to abide by existing agreements and protocols on China-India border issues and to refrain from escalating tensions.

“Both sides agreed to continue dialogue and communication through the special envoy mechanism on the Indo-China border issue,” the statement said.

Troops from both sides have been involved in the border dispute since May In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a fierce clash. China has not released any casualties to its troops. Earlier this week, New Delhi and Beijing were accused of firing on each other in the air, with opposition soldiers stationed nearby during renewed clashes on the unmarked border.

Guns are defined in border areas Previous contract, Highlights the intensity of the conflict this week, experts said.