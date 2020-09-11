India, China issue joint statement on border dispute

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar posed for a photo during a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Moscow on September 10, 2020.
Russian Foreign Press Service Guide | Anatolic Agency | Getty Images
Singapore – India and China released a joint statement It has called for dialogue and layoffs to defuse tensions between nuclear rivals over the ongoing border dispute in the Himalayas.
This came after foreign ministers from both countries met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Moscow on Thursday.
According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, there were “open” and “constructive” discussions between India’s Subramaniam Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
“The two foreign ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas was not in the interest of both sides. Therefore, the border forces of both sides should continue their dialogue, withdraw quickly, maintain the right distance and ease tensions,” they agreed. The report said. The two countries agreed to abide by existing agreements and protocols on China-India border issues and to refrain from escalating tensions.
“Both sides agreed to continue dialogue and communication through the special envoy mechanism on the Indo-China border issue,” the statement said.
Troops from both sides have been involved in the border dispute since May In June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a fierce clash. China has not released any casualties to its troops. Earlier this week, New Delhi and Beijing were accused of firing on each other in the air, with opposition soldiers stationed nearby during renewed clashes on the unmarked border.
Guns are defined in border areas Previous contract, Highlights the intensity of the conflict this week, experts said.
Neither side is ready to back down
Political Risk Advice The Eurasia Group predicts a 60% probability of a scenario where the situation continues with occasional expansions and conflicts, resulting in limited casualties.
“So far, there have been several rounds of talks, meetings between special envoys on the border question, a meeting of defense ministers and a meeting of foreign ministers. None of these talks have succeeded in preventing new conflicts,” South Asian researcher Akhil Perry and Eurasia Group Asia analyst Kelsey Proderik said in a statement on Thursday. They explained that given the current state of bilateral relations neither side is likely to give an inch of perceived terrain.
Politically, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi According to analysts, he could not back down because he was under criticism for failing to acknowledge Chinese incursions into Indian territory. They further said that losing any territory for India would affect Modi’s image as a strong man to protect India.
President of China Xi Jinping Will not back down and “signs are moving towards this frontier as both sides prepare for a long, entrenched confrontation.
“This is not to say that diplomacy will not continue. Diplomatic level talks are likely to continue, as well as diplomatic meetings,” they added.
The Eurasia Group predicts a 25% chance of successful diplomatic talks, which will lead to expansion and a 15% probability of a deeper military conflict on the border.