Coronation Street fans rejoice as Jeff Metcalfe’s wife Yasmeen’s abuse exposed

Coronation Street fans were thrilled when Jeff Metcalfe finally abused his wife Yasmeen.

Viewers rushed to Twitter after Tim finally denied his father and was arrested by police, and for months he watched a video of him abusing and abusing his wife even after he was declared innocent.

Finally! Coronation Street fans outraged as Jeff Metcalfe finally insults his wife Yasmeen

For weeks Tim (played by Joe Dutt) has been at loggerheads with his wife, Sally, who firmly believes that Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) has abused and controlled Yasmin (Shelley King).

His brutal behavior eventually led to Yasmeen being beaten and stabbed with a broken bottle, after which she was sent to jail to wait for trial.

Despite her best efforts to expose Jeff, Sally (Sally Dinever) fights with her mother-in-law at every turn because she succeeds in deleting the CCTV footage he treated of his wife.

But finally Tim’s daughter, the ghost, finds a video of the moment when Jeep humiliates and insults his wife following his magic act, while forcing a phone camera into his face.

Darkness: Viewers rushed to Twitter as Tim finally denied his dad and let him be arrested by police, after watching a video of him abusing and abusing his wife

Tragedy: Several months after Tim defended his father, he was shocked to find a video of his wife Sally and daughter Ghost being discovered.

When Tim finally saw the truth, he confronted his father, who insisted he was innocent and had done nothing wrong.

The ‘new evidence’ has come to light and it has been too late for the police to come to investigate Jeff.

The episode dismissed Tim as his father was taken away by the police, sparking joy from fans who had been following the storyline for months after being severely beaten.

One wrote: ‘Dan and I are watching Tim Geoff enter. Love Tim. Favorite character. Finally it all comes out. ‘

Outrage: When Tim finally sees the truth, he confronts his father, insisting he is innocent and has done nothing wrong

Caught! ‘New evidence’ has come to light, delaying police from coming to interrogate Jeff

Another tweeted: ‘It’s been a long time coming, but thanks Jigil It Geoff caught உண்மைitvcorrie #corrie The truth is out, free yourself!’

‘It was a fantastic storyline between Jeff and Yasmeen, but I’m so glad he caught Tim,’ a third of them posted.

One fan posted: ‘Yes! Finally, Tim sees Jeff as who he really is. Come on Yasmeen! ‘

Over the Moon: Tim has denied his father was taken away by police, sparking a thunderous reaction from fans on Twitter.

Fans have been forced to endure for weeks the fact that Geoff brutally abused his wife Yasmeen, and his family is finally waiting to find out the truth.

It remains to be seen whether Yasmeen will be found guilty of assaulting her husband.

Employers have already teased that the long-running storyline will not end until the end of this year, especially since the number of weekly episodes was halved due to the COVID-19 epidemic, and Soap will return to its regular schedule next week.

Although many viewers were outraged by the hard-hitting plot, there was no doubt that they tuned in in greater numbers than Cory had seen in several months, as the soap saw the highest figures since January 2019.

