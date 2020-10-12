Cardi B shows an expensive gift from Kylie Jenner for her 28th birthday

She will never forget Cardi B’s 28th birthday. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper celebrated another trip around the sun on Sunday, October 11, and was greeted with some important birthday surprises. But the most debatable thing is the gift he received from Kylie Jenner.

Cardi B on the red carpet at an awards show in June 2019 in Beverly Hills, California | Leon Bennett / WireImage

Cardi B received an expensive gift from Kylie Jenner on her birthday

Cardi P reveals a gift he received in the mail from Jenner on the morning of Oct. 11 for his Instagram story. Without opening the package, the makeup mogul revealed that he had been sent a baby blue Birkin bag – it was something Business Insider “anywhere from 9,000 to half a million dollars.”

“Look at this Birkin! Thanks, Kylie Jenner, ”Cardi B said in the video. “Ping Bailey – She goes by King Kylie, but we b, b, b.

Examining the wallet she continued, “Oh, powder blue! I know I got a bathing suit to match this shot… ”He continued to throw the bag at the title of the video:“ Omk thanks @ Kiligenner Hon Rockin It Domura ”.

Related: Megan fire stallion ‘Wap’ shows off a stylized gift from the prestigious Cardi B

It comes just weeks after Jenner celebrated her own birthday on August 10th. That day, 23-year-old Jenner received a shout-out from Cardi B, who thanked her for appearing on the video for the song “Wap” with the help of Megan Fire Stallion. “She’s always been in love with the reality star’s mother, Chris Jenner, for always being” away from a call “and treating me and the mines like foam.

How Cardi B celebrated his 28th birthday

On the evening of October 10, Cardi P hosted a birthday party in Las Vegas that featured many famous faces including Megan Fire Stallion, Diana Taylor, City Girls, Queen Niaz, Tommy Lee. Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, And others.

When they appeared to be a club, Cardi B wore a dress fitted with a metal top and long, white chiffon bottom, with her hair slipping into a half-up ponytail.

At one point in the evening, guests walked out, where the offset surprised her with a Rolls Royce. TMZ Although she filed for divorce on September 15 and broke up with the rapper, Cardi B released photos of her from the moment she appeared to thank him with a kiss.

Related: Cardi B compensates for ‘stress’ after filing for divorce

After the party was over, Cardi B continued to celebrate, posting a string of videos to his Instagram story showing him dancing with friends and partying near a pool until the sun came up.

She did not share anything else after that. But if you happen to judge based on everything we see on social media, overall we would say it turned out to be a good birthday. Happy Birthday, Cardi!