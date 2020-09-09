Kirsty Ali cuts new Oscar diversity and inclusion requirements: ‘This is a disgrace to artists everywhere’

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Announced on Tuesday a New requirements Movies should be deserving of awards in an effort to increase representation and inclusion in Hollywood, and it is safe to say that actress Kirsty Ally is not the least bit thrilled.

Before the completion of the fifth year #OscarsSoWhite controversy, The Academy says it will restrict the nominees for the Best Picture award – starting with 204’s entry plans – for those who can meet the requirements of “promoting equal representation on and off the screen” by ensuring more people in color-filling positions in a film set. One step, the role played for all in between coaches The press release was published online.

“It’s a shame for artists everywhere,” he wrote, and Ali quickly took to Twitter to air his frustration with the new standards.

His tweet continued: “Can you imagine what should be in Picasso’s F-King paintings? You’m lost your mind. Control the artists, control the personal thinking .. Oscar Orwell.”

Admission requirements for ACADEMY announcements set to take full effect in 2024

After a few hours, Ally tweeted that diversity and content “should be taught, taught very well, naturally and truthfully, it becomes a second instinct for our children.”

The star received rave reviews from his followers and took the majority of the shots in his acting career.

“Well, it’s not going to affect your career (or not). Ashe,” one user applauded.

Another questioned Ale: “It’s interesting to consider that most of the films you’ve starred in are white. Are you worried about the lack of opportunities? Did you know that these new rules help you as a woman? Studios tell you who to put in movies all the time.”

“Don’t worry, a small addition would not remove that Oscar statue from your armor …” one commented.

Kirsty Ally Trump’s Coronavirus Response, Ignite Twitter Frenzy

Among the critics was an Oscar-nominated director They are Dwarney, Denzil Washington’s GIF closed a door on the face of someone who had made clear his opposition to Ali’s beliefs.

Another follower said: “Can you imagine it being hotter than giving more people a chance ??? Can you imagine it being sad because more people are getting jobs ???”

In order for films to qualify for the awards in 2022 and 2023, products must submit a Secret Academy Addition Standard Form, however, meeting the gateways is not yet a definite requirement.

“Academy Governors Dion Franklin and Jim Giannopoulos led a task force to develop standards developed from a template inspired by the British Film Institute (PFI) diversity standards, with some financial merit in the UK and some awards in the British Academy of Film and Television (PA). They adapted to the needs, “he explained.” The Academy consulted with the American Producers Guild (PGA), which is currently working on an Oscar qualification.

All other award categories will be conducted according to their current eligibility requirements.

What do the 2020 Oscar winners do next

Submissions for Best Image Category from other entries such as “Animated Movie, Documentary Feature” [or] International film “will be evaluated separately.

According to the release, two of the following four grades must be completed to qualify for the Best Picture Award to begin with 96th Oscars: On-screen representation, themes and descriptions, creative leadership and project team, industry access and opportunities and audience development.

Nate Day of Fox News contributed to this report.