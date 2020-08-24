BTS’s Dynamite smashes YouTube information and heads for British isles variety one particular

Impression copyright

Dynamite precedes a new album from BTS, which is owing later on this year.





Dynamite, the newest solitary by Korean boy band BTS, has smashed YouTube information – and seems set to be the UK’s range one particular solitary this Friday.

The pastel-coloured, dance-hefty video was viewed 101.1 million moments in 24 hrs after its launch final Friday.

That surpasses the prior file, set by fellow K-Pop band Blackpink, whose track How You Like That racked up 86.3 million views in 24 several hours in June.

Dynamite is also the to start with online video to accomplish 100 million sights in 1 working day.

Extra than a few million enthusiasts also tuned in to observe the clip’s reside premiere – almost double the preceding file, also held by Blackpink’s How You Like That.

Dynamite is the initial solitary from BTS to be sung totally in English, and the band stated they desired it to convey “favourable vibes, vitality, hope, love, the purity, all the things”.

The septet first teased the online video in July, explaining that they were being currently getting ready an album for the next 50 percent of the calendar year.

“[We] resolved to first release a one mainly because we preferred to access our lovers as before long as probable. Thanks to Covid-19, persons all-around the world have been going as a result of tough occasions and we wished to share some favourable power with our lovers,” they stated.

The shimmery, pop-disco monitor was written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, who most a short while ago teamed up for the Jonas Brothers’ hit, What a Gentleman Gotta Do.

It has already topped the iTunes down load chart in 104 nations, and could give the band their very first United kingdom number a person one this Friday.

Even so, the track has so significantly failed to break Spotify’s Uk Prime 10, which indicates the band’s streaming numbers could rely versus them when the ultimate figures are compiled.

Dynamite will come six months following BTS’s final studio album Map of the Soul: 7, which was produced in February and the band are due to carry out it stay at the MTV VMAs on 30 August.

In the meantime, Blackpink are poised to obstacle the band’s YouTube document this Friday, when they release a new solitary, Ice Product, with US celebrity Selena Gomez.

