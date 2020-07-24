Taylor Swift is dropping shock new album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift is dropping surprise new album ‘Folklore’

Taylor Swift has stunned and delighted admirers by announcing she’ll be releasing a new album nowadays (Friday).

Swift announced on Twitter that her 8th studio album, Folklore, will fall at midnight in the US which is 2pm AEST.

The singer wrote that it will be “an full brand name new album of tunes I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into”.

“Most of the items I experienced prepared this summer months didn’t conclude up happening, but there is something that I hadn’t planned on that DID take place.

“I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine: Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.

“Before this yr I possibly would’ve overthought when to launch this audio at the ‘perfect’ time,” Swift wrote. “But the situations we’re dwelling in retain reminding me that very little is assured. My gut is telling me that if you make something you like, you really should just place it out into the planet.

“That’s the aspect of uncertainty I can get on board with,” she concluded. “Love you guys so a great deal.”

In accordance to the New York Put up, a music online video for new keep track of Cardigan will also be introduced nowadays. The album can be pre-purchased from Taylor Swift’s on line retail store.

Swift’s not the only one particular releasing new music at the moment. Kanye West is set to launch his new album this weekend.

