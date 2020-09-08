Samsung One UI 2.5 Update Tracker: Devices So Far

New updates are added at the bottom of this story.

The original story (released August 22, 2020) is as follows:

At its latest UNPACKED event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The company seems to have cut many corners with the standard Note 20, which has led many enthusiasts to write on the device without a hitch. The Note 20 Ultra, on the other hand, has a lot to offer.

Also, Samsung surprised all of us Announces The company will now offer 3 OS updates Some of its devices. This is a much needed change for other Android OEMs to follow. Nevertheless, the company also showed features coming to its new skin.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are preloaded with a UI 2.5. This new skin does not bring any major changes or improvements. Instead, it offers some new features, including the ability to run Samsung Tex wirelessly on the external display and other useful additions.

Of course, not all Samsung phones get the One UI 2.5 update. With that in mind we have already created a list of devices Compatible with a UI 2.5. Fortunately, it seems that many of the devices introduced within the last year will get new skin.

The One UI 2.5 skin is based on Android 10, which is why many existing devices are eligible for the update. In fact, the One UI 2.5 update for the devices of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series has already started. Currently, users To us And Europe They get it.

As with any other previous system update, a UI 2.5 skin is not released on one device at a time. Also, the availability of updates will vary depending on the region. Thus, it becomes a hassle for users to monitor the rollout.

As PunicaWeb readers usually know, we make tracking updates much easier with our dedicated update trackers. So in this article, we will keep an eye on all the Samsung Galaxy devices that have taken the One UI 2.5 update based on Android 10.

Like the One UI 2.1 update, Samsung usually does not release beta updates before users push the update. So if the company decides to release a new skin for a device, it will be in its standard form.

At the time of writing, only the Galaxy S20 Series seems to have received the update we mentioned above. The Galaxy S10 Series and Note 10 Series may be next to get the update Experimental developments appeared. That said, stay tuned to PunicaWep to find out when the update will be ready for your particular unit.

Update 1 (August 24)

As expected, Samsung has now released the One UI 2.5 update with the August protection patch for the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip. The update currently hits the open version of devices in the US, with the creation number BTGE And weighs 1157.90MB.

Owners of the EE Samsung Galaxy S20 series have now begun to announce that the One UI 2.5 update will be released in the UK. However, EE UK has not yet released an official announcement regarding the release of the Android 10-based One UI 2.5 update. For more details, head Here.

Update 2 (August 25)

Samsung has just launched the OneUI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S20 series in South Korea and India. The update is sown in the air and users should start getting the update as soon as possible if not already. See the full story Here.

The One UI 2.5 update has now arrived for the Galaxy S20 series in South Africa. The update comes with the BTH5 build number, and it brings the August 2020 security link. For more details, head Here.

Samsung’s One UI 2.5 update adds the option for users to use the Samsung Tex feature wirelessly on smart TVs. However, the catch is that it only works with smart TVs that support phone screen reflection. The company also recommends using this feature on TV sets launched in 2019 or later. See more details Here.

Update 3 (August 26)

Users of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series in Canada are now getting the new OneI UI 2.5 update on their devices. Updates appear to be coming on both open and carrier-branded units. For more details, head Here.

It seems that the update for the S20 lineup is now live in Australia. One of the open and carrier-branded models has taken a few users to Reddit to confirm the arrival of the UI 2.5 update. For more details, head Here.

Update 4 (August 28)

Samsung has recently started releasing their latest OneUI 2.5 update in several regions. We learned that the update is now available directly in New Zealand and Italy through a user’s Redd post. For more details, head Here.

Samsung has now launched the One UI 2.5 update in Indonesia and Mexico. A user in Indonesia took to Twitter to post a screenshot of the update on the Galaxy S20. Sammobile also lists the update live in Mexico. Read the full story Here.

Although we report that Galaxy S20 devices have received a UI 2.5 update in Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy, here comes another development. The Galaxy S20 Series gets a UI 2.5 update on Vodafone & O2, three in the UK. The update is also live in Germany. See full coverage Here.

The unlocked variants of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy S20 + have begun to receive an Android 10 based update with One UI 2.5. Some users have taken to Reddit that the update is now available for download. For details, click Here.

Update 5 (August 29)

Samsung is releasing the One UI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S20 series in all regions. The latest device to get this update is the Sprint Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the US. This update continues as soon as the Galaxy S20 series on Verizon and T-Mobile is upgraded to a UI 2.5. For the whole story, head on Here.

Update 6 (August 31)

IST: Afternoon 02:20: According to TysonHelp, Samsung is currently working on a trim-down version of the One UI 2.5, which will soon be available for the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 + devices. A Samsung representative in Korea said that due to aging hardware in the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series, not all functions and features will work as intended.

It has been reported that Samsung will skip the beta-update test phase and will release the full standard version of the Trim-Down One UI 2.5 for devices once the review phase is over.

Update 7 (September 03)

IST: 12:00 PM: Samsung has just released the OneUI 2.5 update for the Galaxy S10 series. The update comes with the software version G973FXXU8DTH7, G975FXXU8DTH7, and G970FXXU8DTH7 for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 + and Galaxy S10E respectively. It was initially released in Germany and will soon be available in other regions. Read the full story Here.

IST: Afternoon 06:05: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is another device that has begun to receive the One UI 2.5 update for a limited number of users in Spain. This update is expected to be released in other regions in the coming days.

IST: Afternoon 09:42: The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now available in Germany with the One UI 2.5 update. In addition, the update is being pushed to the Galaxy Note 10 + 5G and Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Switzerland and Spain, respectively. Additional information Here.

Update 8 (September 04)

IST: Afternoon 03:47: A user took a WhatsApp chat screen shot of a random user who wanted to know the status of a UI 2.5 update on a Galaxy A50 device. The official helpline for Samsung said the update should come occasionally by the end of September. See full details Here.

Update 9 (September 05)

IST: 11:50 am: The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite now gets the One UI 2.5 update in Spain as the G770 FXX3 CDH4 version. However, it lacks some features like wireless tex functionality and some camera features. See the full story Here.

Update 10 (September 07)

IST: 12:30 pm: The much-anticipated One UI 2.5 update (Android 10-based) looks set to land on Galaxy Note 9 devices soon. Head Here For more details.

IST: 13:15 pm: Samsung Galaxy S20 users have encountered problems with GPS tracking after installing One UI 2.5 updates, in which the device does not monitor movements properly. You can read the full story Here.

