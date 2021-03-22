IKEA plans to open its first planning and deployment site in the Baltics in Dortmund later this year.

By the end of 2021, IKEA plans to open its first planning and deployment site in the Baltics in the Estonian city of Dortou, where IKEA is advising buyers on planning furniture such as kitchen appliances, the company said.

There will be an exhibition hall covering an area of ​​1,000 square meters, where you can see interior ideas and find practical interior design solutions, as well as get advice from IKEA experts.

Johannes R., Executive Director, IKEA, in the Baltic States. Johanneson “IKEA is expanding its operations in Estonia and opening up another place to meet customers, making IKEA even more accessible to Estonians.” The first is the basic idea of ​​a planning and deployment space, to motivate buyers, share knowledge about home design, visualize various interior solutions and offer expert advice to help improve people’s lives at home, giving them a home, job or close opportunity. “

IKEA’s planning and deployment space in Dart allows shoppers to create home interior solutions tailored to their individual needs and preferences, for example by creating a kitchen device, bathroom furniture system or cabinet. Buyers can use the services independently, for example, using planners or working with a planning expert to create the solutions they need for their home. Practical interior models and actual room arrangements will be on display in the exhibition hall for inspiration.

Items can be ordered at the planned place or at the online store on the spot. Items that can be purchased online can be picked up at the place of receiving orders (“click and collect”) or use delivery services when receiving goods at home for an additional fee. The IKEA planning and deployment site will be located in the Lunagascus Shopping Center, which is scheduled to open in December 2021.

IKEA has signed an agreement with construction company Nordegan. The IKEA store is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.