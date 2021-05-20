Sony Xperia 10 III is available for pre-order: headphones, free gift

The Sony Xperia 10 III is the first model in the Xperia 10 series to offer 5G connectivity and is now available for pre-order.

The Xperia 10 III features entertainment, extended battery life and many more features Design Sleek, compact, light and waterproof.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 is the first Xperia 10 series model to offer 5G connectivity to 5G mobile operating system



25% more capacity than the Xperia 10 II, thanks to the 4500mAh battery – which maintains its optimal performance for up to three years.



Slim and lightweight design with Corning Gorilla Class 6 screen, IP65 / IP68 certified for dust and moisture resistance



Optimized for capturing low light shots and moving objects, thanks to the new triple camera, many special features have been added such as locating animals in auto mode.



6: FDH + White OLED display with 21: 9 aspect ratio, Maximum, including HDR support for better movie experience



DSEE Ultimate technology for high-definition audio quality and pleasant listening – thanks to wired, 3.5mm bandwidth, or wireless

Available in two color variants

The Xperia 10 III is now available for pre-order in Black and White at 1,999 RON. Users who pre-order the Xperia 10 III will also get a pair of headphones Sony WH-CH710N With noise cancellation function. The pre-order campaign is active until June 14, 2021, the offer is limited and subject to terms and conditions.