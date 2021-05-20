Home Technology Sony Xperia 10 III is available for pre-order: headphones, free gift

May 20, 2021 0 Comments
The Sony Xperia 10 III is the first model in the Xperia 10 series to offer 5G connectivity and is now available for pre-order.

The Xperia 10 III features entertainment, extended battery life and many more features Design Sleek, compact, light and waterproof.

    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 is the first Xperia 10 series model to offer 5G connectivity to 5G mobile operating system
    • 25% more capacity than the Xperia 10 II, thanks to the 4500mAh battery – which maintains its optimal performance for up to three years.
    • Slim and lightweight design with Corning Gorilla Class 6 screen, IP65 / IP68 certified for dust and moisture resistance
    • Optimized for capturing low light shots and moving objects, thanks to the new triple camera, many special features have been added such as locating animals in auto mode.
    • 6: FDH + White OLED display with 21: 9 aspect ratio, Maximum, including HDR support for better movie experience
    • DSEE Ultimate technology for high-definition audio quality and pleasant listening – thanks to wired, 3.5mm bandwidth, or wireless
  • The triple camera has been upgraded to capture low light shots and moving objects
  • Available in two color variants

The Xperia 10 III is now available for pre-order in Black and White at 1,999 RON. Users who pre-order the Xperia 10 III will also get a pair of headphones Sony WH-CH710N With noise cancellation function. The pre-order campaign is active until June 14, 2021, the offer is limited and subject to terms and conditions.

