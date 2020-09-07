Old school charm in unforgettable sports car

Car makers are pushing bigger engines of the past to smaller turbocharged versions that are more fuel efficient and produce less CO2. But they do not match the unforgettable experience of these old world machines as the Audi R8 V10 shows performance.

Respect

Could an attractive mid-engine supercar be the best value? This is a perspective thing.

The Audi R8 V10 Performance Quattro is priced at 5,000 395,000 and road costs (about 25 425,000 drive-away), which is a fair wedge of money in anyone’s book. But it also outperforms attractive mid-engine competitors from Ferrari and Lamborghini without short shifting drivers in the fun field.

Standard equipment includes massive carbon ceramic brakes, laser headlights, a high-definition digital dashboard, luxurious leather-trimmed sports seats and carbon fiber punching inside and out. Metal paint and maintenance free for three years, all of which only strengthen the R8’s value argument compared to its Italian competitors.

COMFORT

The R8 is easier to live with compared to most competitors. The cabin is relatively spacious and equipped with wireless phone charging, digital radio connectivity, modern nightgowns like the Apple CarPlay and 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo.

The nose is cleverly designed so that it does not wipe on most driveways, the magnetically adjustable suspension leaves sharp bumps and the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires offer all-weather capability – something you can’t say about high traction centered rubber.

The driver-centric cockpit displays everything – radio, carplay, mapping and more – on the driver’s dashboard. This can frustrate passengers, and means you have to master the buttons on the steering wheel to access key features.

Security

R8 disappointing place here. Modern driver aids like Auto Emergency Braking and Active Cruise Control are not obvious. You’ll get the usual shipping, parking sensors and reverse camera, but not the type of gear you usually find in new luxury cars.

As you could argue, Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system offers all-weather protection from missing two-wheel-drive competitors like McLaren.

Driving

The R8 never disappoints. The rear of the 5.2 liter V10 cabin is bolted. Exhausting up to approximately 9000 rpm at 449 kW, the large V10 feels effortless, powerful and simultaneously mesmerizing. Unlike everything on the road it is always one of the most musical engines with a screaming song – except for the Lamborghini Hurricane, which shares its power plant. Audi’s seven-speed dual-clutch auto moves with impressive speed through gear changes, and the rear-oriented quadro system moves its rear end with the measured precision of a salsa dancer.

Rapid steering, predictable reactions and majestic mid-engine balance make the R8 one of the best driving cars.

Verdict 4/5

Most cars these days are turbocharged, which provides an impressive response to fuel economy and at the expense of aural pleasure. While McLaren, Ferrari, Porsche and many others accept the turbo for most models, the R8’s scream engine makes it an unforgettable experience.

Replace

Lamborghini Hurricane Evo, 9 459,441 and on the roads

R8’s Italian cousin improves the visual and aural play for those who want to stand alone, but it can be hard to live with.

Porsche 911 Turbo S, from 3 473,900 and on-road

The stunning punch and pearless everyday appeal makes the Turbo S a considered choice. For better or worse, it looks and feels like a regular 911.

Ferrari F8 Tribute, 4 484,888 and on the roads

Faster, more attractive and more reasonably wedged than Audi, the F8 Tributo represents Ferrari’s best – and arguably super cars – today.

Audi R8 V10 Performance Vitals

Price: About 25 425,000 drivers

Engine: 5.2-liter V10, 449 kW / 560 Nm

Guarantee / Service: 3 years / unlimited km, free service for three years

Security: Not yet tested, 6 airbags,

Thirst: 13.4 L / 100 km.

cargo: 112 liters

Spare: Inflator Kit