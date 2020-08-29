5 Ways To Reduce App Development Costs

We all know that getting into the app development industry is not as easy as one may think. It’s also pretty expensive. Prices vary a lot, depending on the complexity of the app. A simple app with not that many features may set you back around 15.000$, whereas something more complex may cost up to 100.000$. Besides, there are plenty of hidden costs of creating an app that you might encounter along the way.

If you’d like to learn more about these unforeseen costs, feel free to just follow the link. As you might have guessed, not everybody can develop an app, even if you’ve got the skills necessary. You also need to have some pretty deep pockets or be persuasive enough to get somebody to financially back you.

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t spare some money along the way. There are actually plenty of ways to reduce costs during the app development process. So, let’s get right to it.

Consider Outsourcing

If your project is something of a larger scale, you might need some extra hands to help you around. The first thing that might come to your mind is to build your own in-house team. However, you should give it a second thought.

If you’re living in a first-world country, the salaries may be quite high. And, that’s where outsourcing comes in handy. There are lots of hidden talents scattered throughout the world, most of them are not even within your local/national area. Not only that, but some of them are willing to work for less money compared to your national average.

It makes sense when you get to think about it. Take India, or countries from Eastern Europe, such as Ukraine, Romania, or Poland, for example. Due to their emphasis on STEM education, these countries end up having some of the most talented programmers out there.

Not only that, but their average salaries are way smaller compared to other countries such as the United States of America, or Germany. So, if you’re on a slightly tighter budget, you might consider outsourcing. It offers you the best bang for your buck.

Prioritize Functionality Over Design

Right now, you’re probably thinking about giving your app a very attractive look, and include as many features as possible. But the thing is, app design is what will take up most of your time during the app development process. And we all know that time is money.

So, if you’re looking to save some cash, make the entire design stage as minimal as possible. Make a list of all of the features you want to include within your app, and figure out which of these you can postpone.

It’s almost certain that there are some features that some users might not actually care for. Meaning that if you were to make them, you’d have wasted a lot of time and money.

Ready-Made Solutions

Speaking of saving time, making an app entirely from scratch might not be that good of an idea. So, why not borrow the foundation from someone else? For example, instead of managing the backend all by yourself, you can use the Google Cloud Platform.

This will provide you with everything you need, such as the processing and synchronizing of data. In short, there are plenty of platforms that will save you the time you would have spent on creating some features from scratch.