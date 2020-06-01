Disfigured DC Monuments After Riot Night

“In the wake of the protests last night, there are numerous cases of vandalism to sites around the National Mall,” the National Park Service for the National Mall said in a statement. cheep with photos of disfigured monuments.

“For generations, the mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for nonviolent demonstrations, and we ask people to continue that tradition.”

Some protesters gathered in downtown Washington, DC, in Lafayette Square, which is across from the White House, until late evening, but police did not allow other protesters to enter. Occasionally, some protesters attempted to enter the park. They were greeted with pepper spray or other mechanisms that pushed them back.