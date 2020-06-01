Disfigured DC Monuments After Riot Night

Cory Weinberg by June 1, 2020 Top News
“In the wake of the protests last night, there are numerous cases of vandalism to sites around the National Mall,” the National Park Service for the National Mall said in a statement. cheep with photos of disfigured monuments.

“For generations, the mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for nonviolent demonstrations, and we ask people to continue that tradition.”

Vandalism appeared later skirmishes between groups of protesters and law enforcement It exploded throughout the city on Saturday night.

Some protesters gathered in downtown Washington, DC, in Lafayette Square, which is across from the White House, until late evening, but police did not allow other protesters to enter. Occasionally, some protesters attempted to enter the park. They were greeted with pepper spray or other mechanisms that pushed them back.

Separately, a group marched and then gathered at the Lincoln Memorial where the words “Aren’t you tired yet?” were spray painted.

Graffiti from Saturday night protests at the World War II Memorial in Washington.

The question “Do black vets count?” It also appeared to be spray painted on a part of the National Mall World War II Memorial.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham said Sunday that the Metropolitan Police Department had arrested 17 people Saturday night and that 11 MPD officers were injured during the protests.

None of the officers suffered life-threatening injuries, although one officer undergoes surgery for multiple compound fractures in the leg after a protester threw a stone at him.

Newsham said that of the 17 people arrested, eight live in DC or have some ties to the area.

He said police hope to make more arrests, as the department is asking private companies to review their security images, and will ask the DC community to help identify those who were damaging property or hurting people. .

CNN’s Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.

Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Carole Baskin awarded her the zoo that was once owned by 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

Carole Baskin awarded her the zoo that was once owned by ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

June 2, 2020
Trump responds to protests with strong man act

Trump responds to protests with strong man act

June 2, 2020

Manu Sharma, Jessica Lal’s killer, released from Delhi Tihar Prison

June 2, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *