Heidi Klum responds to ‘AGT’ contestant who known as her ‘a tramp’

Heidi Klum won’t be insulted.

Usama Siddiquee, a comedian recently performed on “America’s Acquired Talent,” and as section of a joke, referred to Klum, who is a decide on the demonstrate, as “a tramp.”

The general performance kicked off with jokes about traveling in an airport as a person of colour with the name Usama.

Also in his little bit, Siddiquee, addressed the eletronic dance audio played at golf equipment, calling it “the most pleasurable songs of all time,” joking that a “DJ can say anything he wants in the defeat, and as prolonged as he has a defeat drop, it helps make it all Okay.”

“Heidi, if I identified as you a tramp, you’d be like, ‘How dare you,’ right?” he reported as an illustration, professing that if he known as her a “tramp” to the beat of a music, she would say, “Effectively, I do get unfastened on event.”

All over the general performance, the 47-year-old Klum’s expression in the course of closeup photographs appeared to point out that she was not happy.

As is the scenario with all performances, the judges took the flooring to supply feed-back.

“Remaining referred to as a ‘tramp’ possibly was my least uncomfortable part of the entire thing,” Klum capped back again. “But that’s just me. Let’s see what The usa thinks.”

Fellow decide Sofia Vergara also appeared to be a bit awkward with the general performance.

“I was laughing… and then I thought, ‘Should I feel guilty that I am laughing?’” she explained. “You took a extremely dangerous theme for this effectiveness.”

Howie Mandel, yet another judge, afterwards tweeted about the performance.

“I’ll be genuine – it is seriously genuinely hard for comedy, not confident if he got the response he wanted but I thought he begun off superb,” he mentioned.

Immediately after the joke went viral, Siddiquee spoke with Enjoyment Tonight and discovered that he stands by his humor.

“All love to Heidi. I suggest, she’s a star, she’s worked as a judge,” he explained. “I indicate, you know, comedy generates reactions in folks, it’s a incredibly powerful type of art kind in which you say anything and folks have visceral reactions to it.”

The comedian stated he would not want to apologize and he stands by the joke.

Klum also spoke to the outlet just after the episode, and claimed that she found Siddiquee to be “a really very good comedian.”

“I just didn’t adore his content so substantially right now. It was just not for me,” she admitted. “It is challenging to be a comic now, to know what can you joke about even now, but I never know, to me, it was not so funny.”