Home Entertainment Toolkit: How Pitan’s Tax Plan Affects Sectors and Businesses

Toolkit: How Pitan’s Tax Plan Affects Sectors and Businesses

Apr 09, 2021 0 Comments
Toolkit: How Pitan's Tax Plan Affects Sectors and Businesses

According to the Treasury Department, the “Made in America” ​​tax plan, which will bring in $ 2.5 trillion over 15 years, will impose higher taxes on the profits of companies overseas, with investors and financing a large number of officials accused of enforcing the law with a new minimum tax on profits reported by companies.

Biden is also seeking to raise the corporate tax rate from 28% to 28% in President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut. However, Biden said he was open to compromise.

According to the estimates of UPS Equity Strategists, here are the key sectors of the S&P 500 stock index and specific industries that are expected to be most affected by the program.

According to UPS strategists, if the rate drops to 28%, the tax plan will weigh 7.4% on the S&P 500’s overall profit. Strategists point out that it may be difficult to accept the full plan in a split Congress, so they estimate that profits will suffer by 3.6%, considering the 25% lower rate and other changes.

At 28%, UPS calculates the following impact

The most affected sectors

* Technology: 8.8%

* Communication Services: 8.6%

* Custom consumption: 8.2%

* Center: 7.7

* Financial Services: 7.4%

The most affected sectors

* Durable consumer goods and clothing: 10.4

* Media and Entertainment: 10.1%

* Technology, Materials and Equipment: 9.8%

* Semiconductors and Equipment: 9.8%

* Consumer Services: 8.8%

READ  Richard Schiff tests positive for COVID: good doctor star diagnosis

You May Also Like

MX TakaTak launches #KhelTakaTak challenge with seven IPL teams – Marseille News

Leah Trucker: Who is her partner, filmmaker Julian Rampalti? : Slideshow

Leah Trucker: Who is her partner, filmmaker Julian Rampalti? : Slideshow

This abandoned subway station in New York is the perfect shooting location

This abandoned subway station in New York is the perfect shooting location

Hollywood actor Mark Wallberg is producing the new film "Hope to Serve the Lord"

Hollywood actor Mark Wallberg is producing the new film “Hope to Serve the Lord”

American Pie 5 has a storyline and teases Tara Reid

American Pie 5 has a storyline and teases Tara Reid

In the United States, undocumented refugees deported to churches

In the United States, undocumented refugees deported to churches

Timothea Maldonado

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *