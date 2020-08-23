AFL 2020: Spherical 13 Match Review, Tom Lynch, Tribunal, Dylan Grimes, Nick Vlastuin, Richmond diving, Sam Powell-Pepper

Richmond star Tom Lynch has been referred immediately to the Tribunal just after his hottest punching incident.

Lynch lashed out at Essendon defender Michael Hurley on Saturday evening, after obtaining his hand specific by the Bomber, placing him in the neck.

It was Lynch’s third putting incident of the period, adhering to incidents on Gold Coast’s Jarrod Witts and Sam Collins.

That gave Match Assessment Officer Michael Christian the proper to refer him to the Tribunal – even though he did not have to.

It also signifies the Tribunal can decide whichever sanction they see suit for Lynch’s behaviour. He was fined $1000 for each of the two incidents versus the Suns.

In the meantime teammates Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlastuin have each been fined for staging.

Grimes can acknowledge a $750 great for his 2nd offence although Vlastuin can take $500 for his initial.

Grimes accused of diving soon after a thrust from Jake Stringer throughout the 2nd quarter of their Dreamtime clash, which price Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti a purpose which would’ve set the Bombers up by 11 details.

Vlastuin was clipped by Bombers ruckman Tom Bellchambers as he took a mark, with a 50-metre penalty controversially awarded, resulting in a Tigers goal.

There have been 14 sanctions from Saturday’s game titles, including a a single-match ban for tough carry out on Port Adelaide’s Sam Powell-Pepper.

The Electrical power will challenge the ban, Herald Sunshine reporter Jon Ralph told Fox Footy.

Ed Langdon, Melbourne, has been charged with Tough Conduct (Risky Deal with) towards Laitham Vandermeer, Western Bulldogs, through the 3rd quarter of the Round 13 match concerning the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne, performed at Metricon Stadium on Saturday August 22.

In summary he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Centered on the out there proof, the incident was assessed as Careless Carry out, Minimal Affect and Substantial Call. The incident was categorised as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The participant can settle for a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Hamish Hartlett, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Forceful Entrance-On Contact towards Liam Shiels, Hawthorn, all through the to start with quarter of the Spherical 13 match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, performed at Adelaide Oval on Saturday August 22.

In summary he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Small Impact and High Contact. The incident was categorised as a $1500 sanction as a 1st offence. The player can take a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Charlie Dixon, Port Adelaide, has been charged Misconduct towards Ben Stratton, Hawthorn, in the course of the 2nd quarter of the Spherical 13 match involving Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday August 22.

In summary he can settle for a $500 sanction with an early plea.

Based mostly on the readily available proof, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $750 sanction as a first offence. The participant can take a $500 sanction with an early plea.

Charlie Dixon, Port Adelaide, has been billed with Participating in a Melee through the second quarter of the Round 13 match involving Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday August 22.

In summary, he can take a $500 sanction with an early plea.

A to start with offence for Participating in a Melee is a $750 sanction. An early plea permits the player to take a $500 sanction.

Zak Butters, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Engaging in a Melee during the second quarter of the Round 13 match concerning Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, performed at Adelaide Oval on Saturday August 22.

In summary, he can take a $500 sanction with an early plea.

A very first offence for Partaking in a Melee is a $750 sanction. An early plea permits the participant to acknowledge a $500 sanction.

Liam Shiels, Hawthorn, has been billed with Participating in a Melee throughout the second quarter of the Spherical 13 match in between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, performed at Adelaide Oval on Saturday August 22.

In summary, he can accept a $500 sanction with an early plea.

A initial offence for Participating in a Melee is a $750 sanction. An early plea allows the player to acknowledge a $500 sanction.

Blake Hardwick, Hawthorn, has been billed with Partaking in a Melee through the 2nd quarter of the Round 13 match between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, performed at Adelaide Oval on Saturday August 22.

In summary, he can settle for a $500 sanction with an early plea.

A to start with offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $750 sanction. An early plea permits the player to acknowledge a $500 sanction.

James Worpel, Hawthorn, has been billed with Engaging in a Melee in the course of the 2nd quarter of the Round 13 match in between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, performed at Adelaide Oval on Saturday August 22.

In summary, he can take a $500 sanction with an early plea.

A first offence for Engaging in a Melee is a $750 sanction. An early plea allows the participant to accept a $500 sanction.

Sam Powell-Pepper, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Partaking in Rough Perform (Hazardous Deal with) from Ben McEvoy, Hawthorn, for the duration of the fourth quarter of the Round 13 match involving Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday August 22.

In summary he can acknowledge a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based mostly on the accessible evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Perform, Medium Affect and Substantial Get hold of. The incident was categorized as a a person-match sanction.

Dylan Grimes, Richmond, has been billed with Putting (Set Economic Sanction) Jake Stringer, Essendon, all through the very first quarter of the Spherical 13 match amongst Essendon and Richmond, played at TIO Stadium on Saturday August 22.

In summary, he can take a $750 sanction with an early plea.

Dependent on the readily available evidence, the incident was assessed as Striking (Fastened Economical Sanction). The incident was labeled as a $1250 sanction as a 1st offence. The participant can acknowledge a $750 sanction with an early plea.

Dylan Grimes, Richmond, has been billed with Staging (Fixed Money Sanction) through the 2nd quarter of the Round 13 match amongst Essendon and Richmond, performed at TIO Stadium on Saturday August 22.

In summary, he can accept a $750 sanction with an early plea.

Dependent on the offered proof, the incident was assessed as Staging (Set Economic Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1250 sanction as a 2nd offence. The participant can accept a $750 sanction with an early plea.

Tom Lynch, Richmond, has been charged with Hanging Michael Hurley, Essendon, in the course of the fourth quarter of the Round 13 match among Essendon and Richmond, performed at TIO Stadium on Saturday August 22.The incident was labeled as a immediate referral to the Tribunal and the player can not be provided an early plea.

Nick Vlastuin, Richmond, has been charged with Staging (Mounted Money Sanction) through the fourth quarter of the Round 13 match concerning Essendon and Richmond, played at TIO Stadium on Saturday August 22.

In summary, he can settle for a $500 sanction with an early plea.

Centered on the readily available evidence, the incident was assessed as Staging (Fastened Financial Sanction). The incident was categorised as a $750 sanction as a initial offence. The participant can take a $500 sanction with an early plea.

Tom Papley, Sydney Swans, has been billed Misconduct towards Luke Ryan, Fremantle, through the 3rd quarter of the Spherical 13 match between Fremantle and the Sydney Swans, performed at Optus Stadium on Saturday August 22.

In summary he can accept a $500 sanction with an early plea.

Primarily based on the accessible proof, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was labeled as a $750 sanction as a 1st offence. The participant can take a $500 sanction with an early plea.

Speak to concerning Fremantle’s Stephen Hill and Sydney Swans’ Nick Blakey from the 1st quarter of yesterday’s match was assessed. The ball is free. Hill and Blakey tactic the ball from opposing instructions and superior get hold of is produced by Hill on Blakey. It was the check out of the MRO that Hill was contesting the ball and experienced no reasonable option way to contest the ball. No more action was taken.