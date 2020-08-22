Manchester United transfer information: Bid designed for Douglas Costa, time functioning out on Gabriel Magalhaes move, Jadon Sancho latest

Manchester United are continue to but to make any additions to their senior squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League year, but that is not to say they are information with their current whole lot.

Even though Dean Henderson has returned to Old Trafford next an spectacular loan spell at Sheffield United, there have been no new arrivals forward of the 12 September prime-flight start off date, but it appears to be moves are currently being created at the rear of the scenes.

Right here is the most up-to-date transfer news and rumours for United.

Bid made for Juventus’ Douglas Costa

United have reportedly designed a €30 million (£27m) bid for Douglas Costa.

Juventus have turned down that bid, in accordance to Corriere dello Sport in Italy, as the Serie A champions want close to €10m (£9m) far more.





Winger Douglas could characterize an substitute wide option, with Jadon Sancho’s go from Borussia Dortmund wanting ever more unlikely.

Sancho’s group-mates assured he’ll remain

On that note, Sancho’s workforce-mates at Borussia Dortmund are certain the 20-12 months-aged will stay with the Bundesliga club for at the very least one much more 12 months.

The England winger’s involvement and attitude in pre-year schooling have confident his fellow BVB players that they’ll love his enterprise for a little though lengthier, thus United’s fascination in Costa.

That is for every The Telegraph, and – of system – the latest revelation that Dortmund secretly extended Sancho’s deal right until 2023 has dented United’s hopes for the time being, much too.

Time jogging out in pursuit of Gabriel

Arsenal are on the brink of signing Lille centre-again Gabriel Magalhaes and hope to finish the €30m (£27m) offer early up coming week, with United stalling about their renewed curiosity in the Brazilian.

United contacted Magalhaes’ reps late last week, just as Arsenal had developed progressively assured of profitable the race for the defender, provoking a further delay to the saga as talks ongoing in between Magalhaes’ camp and both of those clubs.

Having said that, The Impartial understands that, whilst United proceed to request Gabriel’s camp to delay his choice, they are nevertheless however to lodge an official bid with Lille, this means they are established to overlook out on the 22-yr-aged as issues stand.

Wonderkid joins United’s academy

As afore-outlined, there have been no additions to United’s to start with-group squad, but the club have reportedly secured the products and services of 16-yr-old Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

The really-rated forward’s latest first-workforce debut at Tromso at the age of 15 designed him the youngest human being to at any time enjoy for the club.

He will be part of United’s academy and he’s worth maintaining an eye on for the long run.

Maguire returns to Manchester

Okay, so this 1 is not really transfer information, but it does see an highly-priced defender making his way to Previous Trafford…

United have confirmed that Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to fees following an alleged altercation with police though on getaway in Mykonos.

The club captain has been launched from law enforcement custody pending a hearing that will be read on the island of Syros on Tuesday.

Maguire will be represented at the hearing by his legal crew, leaving him free of charge to journey back to Manchester this weekend.