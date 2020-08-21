Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? ‘Best ever’ contestant to earn best prize for initial time in 14 several years | Ents & Arts News

Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? is set to crown its very first prime-prize winner in 14 yrs – with host Jeremy Clarkson describing the contestant as “most likely the most effective” in the show’s background.

Viewers will see the currently unnamed contestant, who has previously been filmed answering all 15 inquiries appropriately, grow to be the ITV quiz series’ sixth champion subsequent thirty day period.

No more specifics have been produced about the quizzer or their get, but Clarkson – who took over as host from Chris Tarrant when the sequence was revived – claimed he was “in awe” and thought them to be the ideal entrant in the programme’s 22-12 months background.

Impression:

Judith Keppel was the to start with contestant to ever gain £1 million on the display back in 2000



Clarkson claimed: “Well, I’m definitely thrilled and delighted that we’ve discovered another person who would seem to know just about almost everything.

“I can not hold out for the viewers to see it and I want to check out it back as well.

“I was just in awe of this contestant and imagine they are likely the ideal the display has ever had in its 22-calendar year record. It was a pleasure to sit and check out it unfold.”

It is the initially time Clarkson, who also hosts The Grand Tour, has been in a position to congratulate a best-prize winner after getting above in 2018.

Far more from Jeremy Clarkson

He mentioned the contestant “whizzed by way of the 15 questions and all of a unexpected, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was stating ‘You’ve just gained £1 million’.”

Clarkson ongoing: “I was not absolutely sure I’d at any time get to utter those immortal 6 words and phrases and I am not ashamed to say, it was a small psychological but boy did it come to feel very good.”

This collection was filmed with no a studio viewers due to COVID-19 and authorities recommendations close to social distancing.

Every contestant nonetheless has 4 lifelines – 50:50, Check with The Host and two options to Mobile phone A Pal, instead than Ask The Audience.

Impression:

Earlier this calendar year retired doctor Andrew Townsley just about won the million, but not rather. Pic: ITV



In May perhaps, retired health care provider Andrew Townsley, from Glasgow, almost turned the sixth £1 million winner but walked away with £500,000 right after playing it protected alternatively than answering a ultimate dilemma on motorsport.

Agonisingly, when asked to say the response he would have offered, he was suitable.

Judith Keppel was the initially ever winner of the top rated prize, back again in November 2000.

For her closing query, then-host Tarrant requested: “Which king was married to Eleanor of Aquitaine?”

Ms Keppel properly answered Henry II.

Ingram Wilcox was the most latest winner, going all the way in 2006.

But the most famed contestant in Who Desires To Be A Millionaire? history is Big Charles Ingram, the winner who by no means was, who appeared back in the news not too long ago many thanks to ITV drama Quiz.

He “gained” the grand prize but it was by no means compensated out after he was accused of cheating in an notorious coughing fraud.

Who Would like To Be A Millionaire? returns to ITV in September