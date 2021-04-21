Floyd Mayweather confirms Logan Paul fight is still being postponed as he gives an update on the exhibition location

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he still plans to fight Logan Paul this year.

The 50-0 boxing legend initially announced his exhibition match with 0-1 YouTube late last year, which is set to take place on February 20 for an online pay-as-you-go.

Floyd Mayweather retired with a perfect 50-0 record and millions in the bank

However, it has been postponed and there have been little news about what will happen at the event.

Earlier this year, Logan’s influential boxing adviser al – Heman – who had led Floyd all his life – came to power.

He said it would air the major American broadcast showtime that aired many of Mayweather’s biggest BPV fights.

Now the boxing icon has released its own update.

Logan Paul 0-1 as a professional boxer after being defeated by KSI

Confirming that plans are still in place for this to happen, Floyd posted a list of host cities on Instagram.

His post read, “These are the top five cities in the Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight.

“Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta.”

He titled it with a question for the fans: “Where do you think the fight should be?”

Last month, Mayweather opened up about why he was fighting.

Floyd told disruptive entrepreneur Podcast, “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee $ 35 million.

“I can win $ 50 million for a regular fight.

“Or Logan Paul and I can earn nine figures of $ 100 million or more, have fun, and have fun.

“Everybody’s‘ retired ’is about gaining weight by keeping your feet in the air.

Mayweather enjoys continuing to do exhibitions

“I like to go out and always have fun and be fun.

“Just because I still go out and have fun and does not mean I still want to fight for 12 rounds.

“I think we have a six-round exhibition. I think it’s a lot of fun for people. I think people will like this.

“Million 35 million for 12 rounds or 100 million million for six rounds – a big difference.”