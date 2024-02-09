Usher Makes a Promise to Roller-Skate During Super Bowl 2024 Half-Time Performance

Usher to Roller-Skate and Pay Tribute to Vegas Residency at Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Usher, the renowned singer and performer, has promised to take his Super Bowl half-time show to the next level by roller-skating during his performance. The eagerly awaited event will be held in Las Vegas on Sunday, marking a “new beginning” in Usher’s illustrious 30-year career.

Fans can expect an electrifying spectacle as Usher plans to recreate a viral skating sequence from his recent residency in Vegas. This unique addition to the half-time show is set to captivate audiences and showcase Usher’s remarkable talent and showmanship.

In a groundbreaking move, Usher is the first independent artist to be selected to perform at the Super Bowl since he left his previous record label. This decision reflects the evolution of the music industry and highlights Usher’s determination to pave his own path.

Furthermore, Usher has been tight-lipped about his setlist and any potential guest performers, leaving fans eagerly guessing. This element of surprise only adds to the excitement surrounding his performance at the Allegiant Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Past performers at the Super Bowl half-time show include legendary names such as Katy Perry, Prince, and Beyoncé. Usher now joins this prestigious list, solidifying his position as one of the industry’s top entertainers.

The musical extravaganza doesn’t stop at Usher’s performance. Celebrated country singer Reba McEntire is slated to deliver a moving rendition of the national anthem, while Post Malone will perform “America the Beautiful” and Andra Day will captivate the crowd with “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

For fans in the UK, Usher’s performance is expected to take place around 01:00-01:30 UK time. As history has shown, the Super Bowl half-time show attracts a larger audience than the game itself. In fact, Rihanna’s extraordinary performance in 2022 drew a record-breaking 121 million viewers.

Usher recognizes the immense opportunity the Super Bowl provides to promote his upcoming album and US tour. Having used this platform before to announce major projects, fans can expect exhilarating surprises and major announcements in Sunday’s performance.

In other news, speculation about whether Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl has been mounting. However, due to a prior concert engagement in Tokyo the night before, it is unlikely Swift will be in attendance. Nonetheless, fans can look forward to an unforgettable Super Bowl half-time show headlined by one of the industry’s biggest stars, Usher.