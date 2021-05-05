Megan Markle sparks controversy by publishing a children’s book

Megan Markle introduces herself in children’s literature with a book on “Special Bonds between a Father and Son” inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, the couple’s foundation, Archive, announced on Tuesday. Not a good effort by everyone, however, looked good.

The book, entitled The Bench, “A Special Relationship between a Father and a Son, Seen Through the Eyes of a Mother,” will be published on June 8. Megan Markle first described the text as “a poem written for a husband for Father’s Day a month after the birth of their son Archie”.

Christian Robinson, a black American artist with this story, captures examples of “capturing moments of global warmth, connection, and compassion between fathers and sons.” Born a white father and a black mother, the former actress of the Suits series explains that she has attached herself to this “special bond through the prism of admission” and wants to portray “many aspects and ways of making love”. In which “can be expressed in the modern family”.

“I hope the bench will resonate with all families, just like mine,” he added.

An attempt that did not please everyone

Not yet published, Megan Markle’s book is already controversial. Some Netizens have moved to see Prince Harry’s wife use the title “Duchess of Sussex” on the cover after she stepped down from her royal duties a year ago.

Others cry stealthily after noting the book’s strange resemblance to another book published in 2018. The boy on the bench by Goren Averis and Gabriel Alborolo was also for the kids. One thing is for sure the bench did not finish talking about him …