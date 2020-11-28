Photos of toddlers in beautiful father and son photo – Hollywood life

The rapper quickly fell asleep with his little boy and proved that he is a big gentleman by sharing the adorable picture with his Instagram followers.

If there is a competition for the best post Thanksgiving photo, Drake And his little boy, Adonis, Will definitely win it this year. The 34-year-old rapper shared a sweet photo on Instagram on November 27 showing a 3-year-old with his head on his shoulder. .

The Moment of Happiness was an instant hit for Drake’s celebrity fans. Former professional basketball player, Justin Laboy Wrote, “True kings raise up new kings. God bless. ”Fellow rapper OB OBrien Loved the picture too. “New knitting,” he wrote, referring to the blonde boy’s cornea. “Ketchup chips. Dads [sic] Goat. Life is good * Voice of the Future *. ”

Black Friday Photo is not the first time a Canadian rapper has proudly shared photos of his son. On Oct. 11, Adonis shook an apro and smile as he posed in a room balloons with his father on the eve of his third birthday. “Young Stanna,” Drake captioned the photo.

In June, the star shared a photo of her little baby, asleep, sitting on the couch, watching her PJ. “Happy Fathers [sic] The day for all real g’z handling business, ”Drake wrote.

It is not clear where the “God’s plan” rapper celebrated Thanksgiving, but he has been spending quality time with Adonis and the little boy’s mother. Sophie Pressex, This year, amid a corona virus outbreak. On November 8, the French artist and model shared an adorable video clip of him doing yoga on Instagram, while Adonis reflected his moves on a nearby mat. “Yoga with my baby yogi on Sundays,” he captioned the clip.

On November 23, in a completely irrelevant post, Drake took the time to remind his supporters that – in general – we should not judge real life by the prism of social media. “Life in a film is beautiful, but we know we don’t live in films [sic], ” He captioned a photo Laughs about himself.

Leaving aside the rule of thumb, Drake’s black-and-silver knob picture is so hilarious – the adorable snapshot of father and son, enjoying each other’s company.