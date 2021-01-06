Eight pictures to love the UK again and again

Les 39 Marches film, film de Alfred Hitchcock (1935). GAUMONT-BRITISH PICTURE CORPORATION – பிரிட்டிஷ் படக் கழகம்

1There is January, Great Britain and again becomes an island. No panic for moviegoers! Fortunately, we are not done with British cinema. Bold, inventive, boxing, pictures will constantly cross the channel. Here are some examples available on video sites.

“The 39 Steps”: Birth of Hitchcock Hero

Before his Hollywood career, Sir Alfred Hitchcock presented his finest jewelery to English cinema. These include 39 marches, His first masterpiece, the team of his great hits to come: a spy story running fast in the fog of Scottish Moore, completely reconstructed in the studio. Richard Hannay, a Canadian, transforms himself into a criminal: he is accused of a crime he did not commit and is pursued by a mysterious criminal organization who wants his skin, ‘a security secret. His flow across the country is similar to that of Gary Grant later Death on the hunt, Is above all in examining the vertigo of the transformative identity of modern man. How do you pass on to someone else when everything is blaming you and appointing you?

The rest is a comedy of exciting adventures, each time signifying a new level of challenge. Often, the best way for Richard to escape public suspicion is not to be sensible, but rather to appear in full light, and during that wonderful scene he must come in the middle of a political meeting and hold a speech before a full assembly. The Hitchcock hero is by this criterion: a vacuum that is responsible for filling the fiction. So it is not impossible to see 39 steps, Filled to the brim with surprise, mixed with humor and eroticism, like a short essay on acting: to live in a torn world, how you should play, wear a mask, should no longer be itself. Matthew Macheret

“The 39 Steps”, Alfred Hitchcock (1935) film. With Robert Donat, Madeleine Carroll, Godfrey Dearl, Lucy Mannheim (1m26). At Lasinetech.

“The Hound of the Baskervilles”: Sherlock Holmes Metaphysician

English gothic horror cinema exploded commercially in the late 1950s, showing the success of films produced by Hammer Film Productions, which revived vampires, wolves, mummies and Frankenstein creatures. Saturday evening within this movement pushed a writer who created a unique work beyond the simple demands of the audience’s coolness: Terence Fisher. His creatures from Gothic brutality were figures of fear, like signs of an evil fantasy that contradicts the propositions of modern reason. Most of his films set their action in imaginary parts of Central Europe.

