Ronald Koeman: Barcelona identify previous participant as new head mentor

Ronald Koeman (right) arrived at Barcelona’s El Prat airport on Tuesday

Ronald Koeman has been named the new head coach of Barcelona two days soon after the club sacked Quique Setien.

The 57-calendar year-previous remaining his position as Netherlands boss, with two many years remaining on his contract, to indicator a two-calendar year offer with the Spanish giants.

He played for Barcelona concerning 1989 and 1995, helping them to four league titles and the European Cup.

The Catalans finished next in La Liga final time, failing to get a trophy for the 1st time considering that 2007-08.

The 5-stage hole to champions Serious Madrid and the humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-last very last week culminated in the dismissal of Setien on Monday.

The club also introduced Ramon Planes as the new technological director. He was the assistant to Eric Abidal, who still left his function as sporting director on Tuesday.

Koeman is thanks to discuss at a information meeting at 17:00 BST.

Blended fortunes for Koeman

Koeman experienced his first style of coaching when he was assistant to countrywide workforce mentor Guus Hiddink in the course of the 1998 Globe Cup, ahead of getting to be Louis van Gaal’s appropriate-hand gentleman at the Nou Camp from 1998 to 2000.

He at some point went on to have good results as a manager back in his homeland, profitable league titles with Ajax and PSV. A temporary stint at Valencia in 2007 introduced Copa del Rey good results, but he was sacked following the aspect finished only two factors higher than the relegation zone in La Liga.

Right after spells at AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, Koeman was appointed by Southampton in 2014 exactly where he was a huge achievements, guiding the Premier League club to seventh- and sixth-spot finishes, which resulted in qualification for the Europa League team stage.

Everton came calling in 2017 but his time at Goodison Park only lasted 16 months, Koeman departing with the club in the bottom 3.

But that disappointment was soon neglected when in February 2018 he was appointed coach of the Dutch countrywide workforce, who experienced unsuccessful to qualify for the 2018 Entire world Cup. Koeman led the facet to the ultimate of the Uefa Nations League and helped them qualify for Euro 2020.

Ronald Koeman served Barcelona conquer Sampdoria to win the 1992 European Cup