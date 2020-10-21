Paris: Kylian Mbabane scored twice in his second game in 48 hours. Paris Saint-Germain beat 10-man Nimes 4-0 to take the top spot in League 1 on Friday.

France hit the forward starter in the 32nd minute at the State des Costier and netted again late after exhausted Nimes died following center-back Loic Londre’s early dismissal.

Alessandro Florence scored PSG’s second goal in the 77th minute, as Pablo Sarabia finished fourth for the dominant champions as he climbed above PSG Renees by goal difference after the fifth victory.

New contracts Mois Keane and Rabinha have been without a number of players following the international break and their PSG four days before Manchester United’s arrival in the Champions League.

Neymar made the trip after scoring a hat-trick for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers in Peru, which did not end in Europe until early Wednesday morning.

However, Mbappe was given a second start just three days after scoring a successful goal for France Midwick in a Nations League match in Zagreb.

PSG lost Leandro Paredes to injury within 10 minutes. Squeezing his studs along the ribs of the former Barcelona player, he was sent off a few minutes later for a tough challenge on Rafinha.

Ander Herredrow is chief of Nimes goalkeeper Baptiste Reynolds’ magnificent saves to replace the injured Parades.

But Rabinha gave the PSG the lead after playing, circling the advancing Reigns before advancing to the campaign’s third league goal.

Everton debtor Keane should have added a second, but a warning was denied by Reynolds, with Idrissa Cuey and Florence also testing Nimes goalkeeper.

Florence scored twice in the second half, with a volley and a header, but the Italian defender finally gave the PSG room to breathe as he headed Sarabia heading towards the goal.

After Serbia cut off a tired Nimes defense, Mbabane immediately caught up with his second night with another nerveless finish.

The Spaniard then hit a quick free-kick to put the hosts in fourth place through Reynolds’ legs.

Earlier in the season, Djon drew 1-1 with an unbeaten start to the Regions season. Martin Terrier finished clean in the first half for Rennes, but the Guinea-Bissau international equalized in 54 minutes with the defense of Mem Balde coming.

Eduardo Camavinga came in the last half hour against a team that had taken a separate point from six games.

Flavian Tide dragged a shot to the ground that bounced off the crossbar and Renz held on for the second game in a row.

Released at dawn on October 18, 2020