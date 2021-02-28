Mani Machado performed laser eye surgery

In 2020, Manny Machado was playing his second season with San Diego Patres. Note that he signed a terrific 10 year / 300 million dollar contract with training in the winter of 2019.

Although his first year with Patros was statistically very difficult for Machado, he found his niche last year by finishing third on his team’s most important player votes in the National League.

Can he do better? Probably. Star Player underwent laser eye surgery to provide better eyesight than ever before.

This article from Athlete states:

According to a study published by The Athletic, Machado will have bigger vision goals next season after his eye surgery.

He impresses a lot at the Padres camp, as can be seen in this quote from team manager Jayce Tingler:

I think he is more powerful than ever. The first two days of camp he was so cute, he was someone we trust. Jays Tingler

I have informed you of this before; The Patrice, who was one of the most productive teams in the MLP this office, would not have finished their shopping. The club reportedly starred with Milwaukee Brewers to discuss a deal involving star pitcher Josh Hader.

If they can get him, they are very dangerous next year. Although the creation is already based on multi-star players, they will be very successful in 2021.