NBA – Dallas Symposium à Denver, Milwaukee s’offre Washington

This Saturday night, in the NBA, 3rd Milwaukee gave Washington 119-125 at the Eastern Conference, while Indiana finished 1st at the Western Conference Phoenix. Find out below all the results of the night.
Results of the North American Basketball Championship (NBA) after Saturday’s matches:
Sunday, March 14th
Phoenix – Indiana 111 – 122
Denver – Dallas 103 – 116
Atlanta – Sacramento 121 – 106
Minnesota – Portland 121 – 125
Brooklyn – Detroit 100 – 95
Charlotte – Toronto 114 – 104
Washington – Milwaukee 119 – 125
Oklahoma City – New York 97 – 119
Ranking:
. Eastern Conference:
Rating:% VJGP
1. Philadelphia 68.4 38 26 12
2. Brooklyn 66,7 39 26 13
3. Milwaukee 63,2 38 24 14
4. Miami 52,6 38 20 18
5. Boston 51,4 37 19 18
6. Charlotte 51,4 37 19 18
7. New York 51,3 39 20 19
8. Atlanta 47,4 38 18 20
9. Indiana 45,9 37 17 20
10. Toronto 44,7 38 17 21
11. Chicago 44,4 36 16 20
12. Washington 37,8 37 14 23
13. Cleveland 37,8 37 14 23
14. Orlando 34,2 38 13 25
15. Detroit 26,3 38 10 28
. Western Conference:
Rating:% VJGP
1. Utah 75,7 37 28 9
2. Phoenix 67,6 37 25 12
3. Law Lakers 65.8 38 25 13
4. La Clippers 64,1 39 25 14
5. Portland 59,5 37 22 15
6. Denver 57,9 38 22 16
7. San Antonio 55.9 34 19 15
8. Dallas 54,1 37 20 17
9. Golden State 50,0 38 19 19
10. Memphis 50,0 34 17 17
11. New Orleans 42.1 38 16 22
12. Oklahoma City 42,1 38 16 22
13. Sacramento 39,5 38 15 23
14. Houston 30,6 36 11 25
15. Minnesota 21,1 38 8 30