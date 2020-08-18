EFL Trophy draw: Leicester City, Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and the teams they could face

Leicester City have accepted an invitation to take part in the EFL Trophy once again.

The Foxes are one of 16 Premier League and Championship clubs to enter an academy side into the competition for 2020-21.

City reached the quarter-finals in 2019-20 before being edged out 1-0 by Newport County.

Details for the 2020-21 group stage have been confirmed, with Leicester part of a draw to take place on Tuesday (August 18).

The draw pits teams from across League One and League Two against one another, as well as the category one academy sides.

The draw has been regionalised and split into northern and southern sections.

There are eight groups in each region and each one currently includes three teams.

A fourth side – one of the academy teams – will be added to each group in the draw, which is being broadcast live on talkSPORT 2 from 1.30pm.

Leicester are in the northern section and will be represented by ball number three in that side of the draw.

They are joined by Aston Villa, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham, Norwich City, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United are in the southern section.

Here’s how the groups in each region look so far, and the ball numbers for the sides still to be allocated….

Northern

Group A

Carlisle United

Fleetwood Town

Sunderland

Group B

Morecambe

Rochdale

Salford City

Group C

Bolton Wanderers

Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town

Group D

Port Vale

Tranmere Rovers

Wigan Athletic

Group E

Mansfield Town

Lincoln City

Scunthorpe United

Group F

Bradford City

Doncaster Rovers

Oldham Athletic

Group G

Accrington Stanley

Barrow

Blackpool

Group H

Grimsby Town

Harrogate Town

Hull City

Ball numbers for northern section

1. Aston Villa

2. Leeds United

3. Leicester City

4. Liverpool

5. Manchester City

6. Manchester United

7. Newcastle United

8. Wolves

Southern

Group A

Colchester United

Portsmouth

Southend United

Group B

Crawley Town

Gillingham

Ipswich Town

Group C

MK Dons

Northampton Town

Stevenage

Group D

Bristol Rovers

Oxford United

Walsall

Group E

Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers

Swindon Town

Group F

Cheltenham Town

Newport County

Plymouth Argyle

Group G

AFC Wimbledon

Charlton Athletic

Leyton Orient

Group H

Burton Albion

Cambridge United

Peterborough United

Ball numbers for southern section

1. Arsenal

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

3. Chelsea

4. Fulham

5. Norwich City

6. Southampton

7. West Bromwich Albion

8. West Ham United