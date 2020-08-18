EFL Trophy draw: Leicester City, Liverpool, Man United, Arsenal and the teams they could face

Leicester City have accepted an invitation to take part in the EFL Trophy once again.
The Foxes are one of 16 Premier League and Championship clubs to enter an academy side into the competition for 2020-21.
City reached the quarter-finals in 2019-20 before being edged out 1-0 by Newport County.
Details for the 2020-21 group stage have been confirmed, with Leicester part of a draw to take place on Tuesday (August 18).
The draw pits teams from across League One and League Two against one another, as well as the category one academy sides.
The draw has been regionalised and split into northern and southern sections.
There are eight groups in each region and each one currently includes three teams.
A fourth side – one of the academy teams – will be added to each group in the draw, which is being broadcast live on talkSPORT 2 from 1.30pm.
Leicester are in the northern section and will be represented by ball number three in that side of the draw.
They are joined by Aston Villa, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham, Norwich City, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United are in the southern section.
Here’s how the groups in each region look so far, and the ball numbers for the sides still to be allocated….
Northern
Group A
Carlisle United
Fleetwood Town
Sunderland
Group B
Morecambe
Rochdale
Salford City
Group C
Bolton Wanderers
Crewe Alexandra
Shrewsbury Town
Group D
Port Vale
Tranmere Rovers
Wigan Athletic
Group E
Mansfield Town
Lincoln City
Scunthorpe United
Group F
Bradford City
Doncaster Rovers
Oldham Athletic
Group G
Accrington Stanley
Barrow
Blackpool
Group H
Grimsby Town
Harrogate Town
Hull City
Ball numbers for northern section
1. Aston Villa
2. Leeds United
3. Leicester City
4. Liverpool
5. Manchester City
6. Manchester United
7. Newcastle United
8. Wolves
Southern
Group A
Colchester United
Portsmouth
Southend United
Group B
Crawley Town
Gillingham
Ipswich Town
Group C
MK Dons
Northampton Town
Stevenage
Group D
Bristol Rovers
Oxford United
Walsall
Group E
Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers
Swindon Town
Group F
Cheltenham Town
Newport County
Plymouth Argyle
Group G
AFC Wimbledon
Charlton Athletic
Leyton Orient
Group H
Burton Albion
Cambridge United
Peterborough United
Ball numbers for southern section
1. Arsenal
2. Brighton & Hove Albion
3. Chelsea
4. Fulham
5. Norwich City
6. Southampton
7. West Bromwich Albion
8. West Ham United