Cowboys attain a person-calendar year, $6 million deal with ex-Vikings DE Everson Griffen

The Cowboys bolstered their defensive line with the signing of veteran defensive end Everson Griffen to a a single-yr agreement, a resource confirmed Wednesday night time.

The offer is value $6 million with a foundation income of $3 million in 2020. It consists of incentives that could maximize it by $3 million.

There was desire in Griffen likely again to the spring, but he was wanting at returning to Minnesota, the place he put in 10 seasons, compiling 741/2 sacks in 147 game titles.

It is the next consecutive calendar year the Cowboys added a veteran defensive finish. Past 12 months, the Cowboys traded a 2020 sixth-spherical pick to Miami for Robert Quinn. He led the Cowboys with 111/2 sacks in advance of leaving in cost-free company, signing a five-yr deal well worth $70 million with the Chicago Bears.

In Griffen, 32, the Cowboys get a proficient move rusher and four-time Pro Bowler who experienced 131/2 sacks and 37 quarterback hits the last two seasons.

Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards coached Griffen from 2014-19 when he was the Vikings’ defensive coordinator.

Griffen, a four-time Pro Bowler, is the fourth veteran defensive lineman signed this offseason. The Cowboys signed interior linemen Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe and defensive finish Aldon Smith, who was reinstated from suspension by the NFL.

The Cowboys will use a 3-4 and 4-3 defensive alignment and will use numerous players toward that conclusion to pair up with two-time Pro Bowl participant DeMarucs Lawrence.

SportsDay contributor John Proudly owning lately wrote about why Griffen would be a excellent in shape for the Cowboys. Here’s what he experienced to say about him:

“While a good deal of Cowboys Nation fantasizes about Jadeveon Clowney playing with a star on his helmet, Everson Griffen is basically a a lot improved worth on the open industry.

“Griffen is older — which should not make any difference much simply because both equally gamers would very likely sign a person-12 months discounts at this stage of free company — and less impactful against the operate than Clowney nonetheless, he’s fewer of an harm threat, less costly and a a great deal, a lot far better pass-rusher, which is significantly more worthwhile in today’s NFL.

“If you never imagine me, just go again and look at Griffen’s performance versus the Cowboys and Tyron Smith in Week 10. Griffen finished with 7 pressures and a sack, all of which besides two pressures came from Smith…

“By signing Griffen, the Cowboys would have the preeminent move-rush duo in the NFL to go with one of the deepest depth charts in terms of edge-hurrying capability.”

The Dallas Early morning News’ Michael Gehlken reviews that Griffen will not show up at the Cowboys’ initial practice on Friday simply because he however has to entire the customary waiting period for coronavirus testing. The Cowboys are then envisioned to ease him into team functions.

