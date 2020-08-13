Coronavirus Australia live news: Auckland, New Zealand enters day two of lockdown as authorities scramble to detect cases

New data suggests West Australians are becoming less compliant with physical distancing, hand washing and other behaviours aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

A national real-time tracking survey by researchers from Monash University found the proportion of West Australians who say they are “always” physical distancing in public has fallen from 61 per cent in April to 38 per cent in early July.

There’s also been a drop in the proportion of people who say they are “always” thoroughly handwashing.

Lead researcher Peter Slattery says the results are likely a reflection of the low number of cases in WA.